Former Arlington Education Assn. chief arrested, charged with embezzling $400,000-plus

Authorities have charged the former president of the Arlington Education Association (AEA) with multiple felonies for allegedly embezzling more than $400,000 from the organization, Fairfax County police said Jan. 24.

That total, if proved, would be about equal to the organization’s annual revenue.

Fairfax County police detectives were notified of the potential theft on Sept. 23 last year after the association – whose office is in the Falls Church section of Fairfax County – had an internal audit conducted.

The suspect, Ingrid Gant, 54, of Woodbridge, was president of the AEA for six years. Gant failed to provide financial reports and failed to file tax returns, which brought concerns to from the board members, police said.

She was terminated March 30, 2022, Fairfax police said.

The association hired Calibre CPA Group to conduct an audit of the funds. After six months of reviewing the activity, the firm determined Gant embezzled $410,782.10 throughout her tenure as president, police said.

The association notified detectives, who began their investigation and worked closely with the accounting firm and AEA to review the documentation. Detectives determined Gant provided had herself with multiple bonuses and used debit cards for unauthorized purchases, police said.

Detectives on Jan. 23 obtained four counts of embezzlement against Gant. Authorities arrested Gant in Prince William County, took her to that county’s Adult Detention Center and released her on an unsecured bond.

Detectives ask anyone with information about this case to call the Major Crimes Bureau at (703) 246-7800. Tips also may be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477). Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards and should leave contact information if they wish for a detective to follow up with them.

According to tax documents available on Cause IQ, the Arlington Education Association in 2020 (the most recent data publicly accessible) had revenues of $406,000 and expenditures of $381,000 for the year, and year-end assets of $586,268. Gant’s compensation that year was reported to the IRS as $98,910.

Using authority granted to them during the brief period when Democrats controlled both houses of the state legislature and governorship, members of the Arlington School Board recently designated AEA as the official union representing school employees. For decades, Virginia law had forbidden collective bargaining at the state-government or local-government levels.