Football roundup: Marshall wins big; McLean falls

The Marshall Statesmen (2-7, 2-3) blanked the visiting Wakefield Warriors, 63-0, Oct. 28 in Liberty District high-school football action.

For Marshall, quarterback Jeff Ryder was 9 of 16 passing for 203 yards and threw five touchdown passes. Ian Olson was 5 of 6 passing for 45 yards and a TD.

Jake Peksens had five catches for 132 yards and three touchdowns, Owen Buhrman had four catches for 69 yards and two TDs and Derek Lenert had a 15-yard scoring catch. Sam Morales had 62 yards rushing and one TD and Owen Lebkisher 34.

For the season, Ryder has thrown for 2,014 yards and 19 touchdowns. Peksens has 79 catches for 1,018 yards and 10 TDs.

* The McLean Highlanders (1-8, 1-4) lost to the host Washington-Liberty Generals, 48-13, in a Liberty District game Oct. 28. McLean quarterback Charles Samburg threw a touchdown pass to Quinn Sullivan. He passed for 107 yards and ran for 59 and a score.

* The Oakton Cougars (2-7, 0-4) lost to the host Centreville Wildcats, 49-0, Oct. 28 in a Concorde District game. The loss was Oakton’s seventh in a row, and its shutout the first this fall.