Flint Hill standout has number retired a second time

One of the most well-known athletes in the history of the Flint Hill School was at the Oakton campus Dec. 16. For two reasons.

A 1987 graduate of the private high school, now-Atlanta resident Dennis Scott returned for a ceremony to retire his basketball jersey No. 24 for a second time. He also was there for the four-team boys high-school hoop tournament named in his honor and held at Flint Hill on Dec. 16 and 17.

The event was called the Flint Hill Classic Dennis Scott Shooter’s Paradise and included host Flint Hill and Mount Vernon of Georgia, in which Scott’s son is a member of that squad.

Scott, who went on to enjoy standout basketball careers in college for Georgia Tech and for various teams in the NBA, played for then Flint Hill Prep when the team’s nickname was the Falcons. His number was retired as a Falcon. Somehow, that information was forgotten or not transferred when the school later reorganized to be called Flint Hill School and the nickname changed to the Huskies.

As Huskies, other players have worn No. 24 over the years, but no longer after this season, according to current Flint Hill head coach Rico Reed.

“This tournament and retiring Dennis’ number again is a way to reconnect the impact of the Flint Hill Falcons era with the Huskies present,” Reed said. “We don’t want to forget that time. This tournament and retiring his number is something we have wanted to put together for a while.”

The plan next season is for the Flint Hill team to travel to Georgia to play Mount Vernon when the tournament under the same name will be held there, then continue the competition in some manner after that.

Scott said he has been interested in returning to Flint Hill and helping bridge the past between the old school and new. He never played in the current Flint Hill gym. When Scott played, Flint Hill had home games at George Mason University.

“This is something Rico and I have talked about, and it’s nice to be back here, and we want to keep building this tournament, here and in Georgia, and see where it goes,” said Scott, now a basketball analyst for cable television.

Scott’s former Flint Hill coach, Stu Vetter, also attended the number-retiring ceremony. Scott was presented with a framed copy of his No. 24 Flint Hill jersey.

The current Flint Hill team (4-4) split two games in the classic, defeating Mount Vernon, 80-72, Dec. 16 then losing to Landon, 72-52, the next afternoon.

Flint Hill players Gibraltar Coleman and Doyle Brown each scored 27 points and made multiple three-pointers in the win over Mount Vernon. Nate Pabis scored eight and Ty Harris seven.

The Huskies shot well in that win, built an early lead and were ahead the rest of the way.

Just the opposite occurred against Landon, as Flint Hill shot poorly, had 21 turnovers, trailed 19-10 at the end of the first quarter and were never close after that.

Coleman had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds and Caleb Ihegihu scored 12, Harris made two threes and had nine points and Pabis had eight points and as many rebounds in defeat.

For Landon, University of Pennsylvania commit Tyler Perkins had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds to go with four steals and a block. Perkins’ father, Rory, used to be an assistant coach with the Flint Hill team under Reed, and before that, Steve Henry. Frankie Mannino also had a double-double with 11 points and 10 boards for Landon.