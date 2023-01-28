Flint Hill senior scores 37 points

Gibraltar Coleman missed the first shot he attempted from the floor, but the forward wasn’t off target much more during a recent boys high-school basketball game.

The Flint Hill Huskies 6-foot-6 senior finished with a single-game career-high 37 points in the team’s 99-64 road victory over the St. James Saints in a Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference contest. He basically scored those points in three periods, only playing the first minute of the fourth quarter in the blowout victory.

“He didn’t miss many shots,” Flint Hill coach Rico Reed said. “He had a special night shooting. He was hot and our guys found him and got him the ball.”

Coleman, who has committed to play Division I college basketball at American University, made four three-pointers, he had 11 two-point field goals and made one foul shot. In addition, he had eight rebounds and four assists.

Sponsored

“Last season Gibraltar didn’t score as much because he was more of a role player, and he did that well,” Reed said. “This season we need him to score and he is doing that.”

Also against St. James, Flint Hill senior guard/forward Nate Pabis had a productive game by scoring 23 points, making two three-pointers. He will play at Amherst College.

NOTES: The 37 points are the third most a Flint Hill player has scored in a single game since Reed became the head coach for the 2005-06 season. Centers Noel Brown (40, also against St. James) and Qudus Wahab (38 against Episcopal) scored the most. Each is playing Division I college basketball in Washington, D.C. – Brown at George Washington University and Wahab at Georgetown University. They will be joined in D.C. next season when Coleman plays at American . . . Coleman had a couple of 40-point games for Flint Hill’s off-season teams.