Flint Hill, Potomac School football player chosen all-state

By rushing for 897 yards in eight games and scoring multiple touchdowns, Potomac School senior Marcel Gaskins was a first-team Division I all-state selection on offense at runningback for his performance during the fall high-school football season. Gaskins also caught 12 passes for 173 yards.

His best games were rushing for 249 and 196 yards in separate outings. Gaskins ran for 100 or more in two other contests. He missed the team’s opening game with an injury and Potomac School had another game cancelled.

Gaskins helped Potomac School finish 6-3 overall and earn the fourth seed in the Division I private-school state playoffs.

Potomac School junior offensive lineman Bryce Hall and Flint Hill School junior kick returner Josh Clarke also made first team on offense.

Sponsored

Making second team on offense were Potomac School senior wide receiver Drew Turner, Flint Hill senior place-kicker Dylan Logue, Flint Hill junior lineman Anwaar Smith and Turner as an athlete.

Making secondteam on defense were Smith as a lineman, Logue as the punter, Clarke as a defensive back, Potomac School senior Devin Dunn as a defensive back, Potomac School junior Max Gyllenhoff as a linebacker, and Flint Hill sophomore Brooks Martin as a linebacker.

In addition to making all-state, Gaskins, Clarke, Hall, Smith, Gyllenhoff, Dunn, Logue, Turner, Potomac School’s Marcus Burrell (defensive back) and Flint Hill’s Ty Harris (defensive back) were all-Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference selections.