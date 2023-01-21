Flint Hill girls basketball team enjoys strong start

Winning certainly helps, but overall, Sedrick Winston said his transition in becoming the new Flint Hill Huskies girls head basketball coach has gone as smoothly as possible.

Through Jan. 17 games, the high-school team had an 11-1 overall record, a nine-game winning streak and was atop the A Division standings of the Independent School League with a 5-0 record.

“The players have been very welcoming to me and our coaches,” Winston said. “They have been working hard and have been willing to do what we ask. They are continuing to improve.”

In its victories, Flint Hill’s defense has been strong, holding opponents to fewer than 20 points four times and under 30 seven times.

Sponsored

“I’ve always been kind of a defensive coach first,” Winston said. For us, defense and rebounding have been a big thing and have carried us. We have to continue that.”

Flint Hill’s roster consists of just nine players, but they have proved versatile and able and willing to play multiple positions.

One of the Huskies’ most recent victories was a 55-22 league win over the visiting Madeira Snails. Flint Hill led 10-5 at the end of the first quarter and 30-11 at halftime.

Leading scorer Lyndsey Costigan, a senior forward, led the Huskies with 20 points, all coming in the final three periods, and she made three three-pointers along the way.

Costigan is one of the team’s captains and probably the Huskies’ most experienced player. She was chosen to the all-tournament team when Flint Hill went 3-0 during a holiday competition at Oakton High School. The Huskies defeated public-school teams Fairfax, Thomas Jefferson and Mount Vernon.

“This team had already been working hard when we got here, because that’s what they did under their former coach,” Winston said.

Flint Hill finished 12-9 overall last season, when Jody Patrick coached the Huskies for her 21st and final season. Her Flint Hill teams won 345 games and multiple conference championships.

Sophomore guard/forward and captain Raigan McCalla scored 19 against Madeira, including the team’s first six points. Sophomore guard Tatum Carney scored six; freshman center Lynette Doku added four; and senior guard/forward and captain Marielle Silvia, junior guard Clara Stevens and freshman guard Taylor Park added two points each. Junior starting wing Anna Giuliani and junior guard Vy Vo did not score but contributed.

NOTE: Giuliani is the younger sister of Kelli Giuliani, a former Flint Hill player who is now a freshman for the women’s basketball team at the Naval Academy. Through 13 games, the freshman guard had nine assists, had scored four points and has started two games.