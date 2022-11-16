Flint Hill enjoys a bounce back football season

The Flint Hill Huskies (5-4, 2-2) finished their high-school football season with a wild 47-46 seesaw home loss to the Maret Frogs on Nov. 5 in a Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference game.

The Huskies had a chance to win, but missed a field goal of the 40-yard range on the game’s final play.

While the loss was disappointing for the team, the bounce-back season from an 0-9 record the year before showed much progress and improvement, according to second-year head coach Kirk Peterson.

“That was a tough loss and it stings. But we are trending,” Peterson said. “Last year, we only had one competitive game and gave up a lot of points. This year we won five games and could have won more. In the grand scheme of things, we came way up this season. We had that big comeback overtime win on the road at Norfolk Academy before a big homecoming crowd. We competed in every game until the end.”

Sponsored

Peterson said the improvement and the program’s return stability were expected.He took over last season, making him the Huskies’ fourth head coach in as many campaigns. Flint Hill had consecutive 11-0 state-championship seasons in 2017 and 2018, then the coaching changes began.

Tom Verbanic stepped down, Jason Thomas took over for one season, there was an interim coach for the shortened 0-2 pandemic campaign, then Peterson was hired.

The Huskies began the 2022 season with lofty goals – wanting to win the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference and earn a Division I private-school state playoff berth. The team fell short of each, tying for second in the MAC and missing the playoffs by one spot.

“Next year we want to win everything and go 11-0,” Peterson said. “We will have a lot of good players back.”

In the game against Maret, Flint Hill gained 554 total yards. Quarterback Manoli Karageorgos passed for 261 yards and three touchdowns, running for 68 more.

Runningback Andrew King had 129 yards rushing and a TD and Josh Clarke had a 75-yard scoring run. Clarke also caught nine passes for 109 yards and a score. Bryce Stewart had an 84-yard touchdown catch, and Ty Harris had another scoring catch that covered 70 yards.

On defense for Flint Hill, Brooks Martin and Gary Jones had interceptions. Jones returned his for a touchdown. Martin also had a sack. Jeffrey Wells made five tackles, including a sack, for Flint Hill. The Huskies were without a couple of starting defensive backs in the game.

“There was never a dull moment in that game,” Peterson said. “It was like a good wrestling match, back and forth.”

Flint Hill started the season 0-2 with two home losses, the first by five points to a good Woodberry Forest team (7-2). The Huskies bounced back to win three in a row, two on the road, to get on track and end a two-season, 11-game losing streak.

Another big highlight victory was blowing out MAC rival St. James, 51-7, on the road. St. James (6-3, 3-1) tied Potomac School for the MAC championship. Another disappointing loss was to Potomac School.

NOTE: This season’s 5-4 Flint Hill mark matches the record of the program’s last winning campaign in 2019, when the Huskies won the MAC at 4-0.