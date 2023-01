Virginia State Police responded Jan. 8 at 1:06 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer, which was traveling south on Interstate 495 when it crashed near Exit 44 at Georgetown Pike in McLean.

The impact of the crash caused the vehicle to catch fire.

Rescue personnel transported the driver to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation, state police said.