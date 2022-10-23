Field hockey teams make strong tourney showings

The Langley Saxons, Madison Warhawks and Oakton Cougars made strong showings in district field hockey tournaments, but each girls high-school team fell short of winning the championship.

The two-time defending champion and second-seed Warhawks (11-5) lost in the Concorde District-tourney title match to the top-seed, undefeated and host South Lakes Seahawks (18-0) by a 3-2 score. It was the Seahawks’ third win over Madison this season.

Madison was 1-1 in the tourney, nipping Oakton, 3-2, in double overtime in the semifinals. Teagan Hastings scored the game-winning goal.

The Warhawks were led in the tournament by district Player of the Year Tess Satterfield and other first-team players Kylie O’Donnell, Abby Jones and Madelyn Dearing and honorable- mention selection Caroline Berry.

Sponsored

Oakton (13-3) was the third seed and blanked No- 6 seed Chantilly, 3-0, in the first round. The Cougars won their first nine matches this season.

The Cougars have been led by first-team all-district players Riley Sweeney, Marisa Rubano and Esther Dunn; second-teamers Noelle Kraukramer and Catherine Choi; and honorable mentions Alli Calder, Samantha Tyler, Ellen Grace Burke, Alyson Vermont and Allison Malara.

Langley (6-10) was the fifth seed in the Liberty District tournament and defeated the No. 4 seed Marshall Statesmen, 2-1, in the first round. The Saxons then lost to the top-seed Yorktown Patriots, 3-1, in the semifinals.

Saxon freshman goalie Mia Laws made some 20 saves to keep the match close for a while. The game was tied at 1 entering the final quarter.

Langley has been led by first-team all-district players McKenna McConnell and Kate Morely, second-teamer Ava Tarquinio and honorable-mention choices Claire Abele and Madison Higgins.

Langley, Madison and Oakton all advance to play in the 6D North Region tournament. Yorktown is the defending champion.

* The seventh seed McLean Highlanders lost in the first round of the Liberty District tournament to the No. 2-seed Wakefield Warriors by a 1-0 score.