Field hockey teams enjoying big success

Collectively, the four girls high-school field hockey teams in Arlington are enjoying the best season as far as overall victories, in the history of the programs.

When the week began, the varsity squads had combined for 29 wins.

* The surge of success is highlighted by the Wakefield Warriors, who finished the regular season with a 13-3 overall record and earned the number-two seed in this week’s Liberty District tournament with a 4-2 record.

The 13 wins are the most in program history. The Warriors’ three losses were by a goal each, one in overtime. Wakefield won its first nine matches.

Senior Grace Wiley has played well in net for the Warriors and Lilly Armstrong is a top scorers. Sarah Hallinan, Samantha Stewart, Ava Fisher and Adeline Harold are among other top players for Wakefield.

* The Bishop O’Connell Knights had their first winning season in team history last fall. This season, the Knights are continuing that trend with an 8-5-1 mark when the week began, including a six-match winning streak.

“I could go on for days about the team and exciting developments,” O’Connell coach Megan Sullivan said.

The Knights were tied for eighth in the most recent Division I private-school state poll.

That winning stretch included a 1-0 overtime victory over Wakefield, a 3-2 overtime triumph over Paul VI Catholic (2-1 in a shootout) and three other shutout wins.

Against Wakefield, senior captain Mia Young scored the winning goal and senior goalie Nycole Steward was strong in net.

For O’Connell, sophomore Madi Sullivan is a team leader with two goals and four assists. She recently returned after missing action with an injury.

Senior defender Ellen Kaht has a goal and two assists for the Knights.

Steward made 15 saves in the win over Paul VI.

In a 2-0 win over Trinity Christian on Oct. 13, Isabelle Vivarelli and senior captain Olivia Mann scored the goals. Maggie Pace was chosen as the team’s player of the game. The Knights also won by a 2-0 score the next day over host Flint Hill. Madi Sullivan, Albane Mason and Pace sparked the win.

* As expected, the Yorktown Patriots are having another strong campaign, as well. Yorktown won Liberty District, 6D North Region and Class 6 state tournaments last fall.

Yorktown began the week with an 11-3 overall record and is the top seed in the district tournament with a 6-0 mark. Yorktown defeated district rivals Marshall, 4-1, and Wakefield, 3-2, in its final two regular-season games.

Sisters Emily and Olivia Stafford are two of Yorktown’s top players. Emily Stafford has 11 goals and 10 assists.

Other leading players are with Alexis Williams, Taylor Chase, Olivia Morgan, Olivia Nelson, Katie Bernhardt, Morgan Stone, Julie Mudry, Elena Reiser and Piper Gill. Williams has eight goals and four assists and Reiser has five goals and three assists.

* The Washington-Liberty Generals were having another solid season with a 7-8-1 record when the week began. The Generals had a strong showing at the recent Ring of Honor tournament in Virginia Beach with a 2-1 record, including a victory over Floyd Kellam, a state contender in recent years.

The Generals finished 4-2 in the Liberty District and as the third seed in this week’s tournament.

Senior forward Ashley Kennedy is the team’s high scorer with seven goals and six assists. Sophomore forward Riley Clouse has six goals and three assists. Sophomore forward Claudia Volpe has two goals and an assist. She drew a penalty stroke in the win over Kellam.

Leading the W-L defense are seniors Rory McAndrew and Katy Schurtz with two defensive saves each, and seniors Charlotte Weir (two assists) and Anam Brennam.

Six of the Generals’ losses have been by one goal.

NOTE: In a unique competition this fall, all four Arlington field hockey teams played the other, with Yorktown going 3-0 against its county rivals to earn bragging rights as the country’s best Bishop O’Connell finished 1-1-1, Wakefield 1-2 and Washington-Liberty 0-2-1.