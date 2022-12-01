Field hockey, soccer players chosen all-state

Three players from the district and region-tournament champion and state runner-up Yorktown Patriots girls field hockey squad were selected to the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 all-state first team.

They were senior forward Emily Stafford, junior forward Alexis Williams and sophomore defender Elena Reiser.

The trio were among the team’s top scorers, helping Yorktown, the 2021 state champion, finish with an 18-4 overall record. The Patriots lost to the Fairfax Lion, 1-0, in this season state-tournament final, finishing with a 2-1 record in the competition.

Washington-Liberty Generals sophomore Ashley Kennedy was chosen second-team all-state. She helped W-L finish second in the Liberty District tournament to Yorktown.

Sponsored

* In boys soccer, Bishop O’Connell High School players Leo Borda, Tanner daSilva and Noah Ogden were second-team Division I all-state selections this fall.

The three helped O’Connell earn a state-tournament berth.