Field hockey, soccer players chosen all-state

Potomac School boys soccer players Scott Landry, Walker Lyall and Patrick Ritter were first-team Division I all-state private-school selections for fall high-school soccer.

They helped Potomac School win the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference regular season and tournament championships and earn a state-tourney berth.

In high-school girls field hockey, Madison Warhawks senior midfielder Tess Satterfield was a second team all-state selection in Virginia High School League Class 6 girls division.