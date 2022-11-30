Field hockey senior salute will feature local players

The season has ended, but top local high-school field hockey playlers will have the chance to take the field one last time.

On Sunday, Dec. 4 at Meridian High School in Falls Church, the inaugural Northern Virginia high school field hockey “Senior Salute” event will be held from 12:45 to just after 4:30 p.m. The competition, sponsored by Longstreth Field Hockey, will include four all-star-like matches involving four teams comprised of some of the top senior players from the 6D North and Occoquan regions of Northern Virginia.

Two teams from each region will play two matches each, consisting of two 20-minute periods. There will be a 5-minute break between the matches. Players can wear their high-school uniforms.

The idea for the event was shared and planned by Marshall High School head coach Christina Carroll and Brendan Sullivan, a parent of one of the Marshall players. They want the Senior Salute to become an annual event.

Sponsored

Players from some two dozen schools were nominated to participate by their high-school coaches.

“We want this to be an annual thing, kind of a fun chance for another game and like one last hurrah for the seniors,” Carroll said. “We hope it gives the seniors a nice thing to look forward to each year.”

Similar girls and boys high-school basketball events have been held in Northern Virginia for a number of years, taking place after all regular-season and playoff games have concluded, which is the same for the field hockey outing.

“We talked about this before in past years, but nothing ever happened,” Carroll said. “I have to give much of the credit to Brendan Sullivan. He has done a ton of work.”

“We saw what basketball does and we asked. why not create something like that for field hockey?” Sullivan said. “It’s one last time for them to don their uniforms and play with and against some players they haven’t had the opportunity to do before.”

The teams will be coached by eight different high-school coaches and the game officials will volunteer their time. Participating players might receive mementos like key chains and T-shirts.

Some of the 6D North Region players expected to participate from the Sun Gazette coverage areas are Noelle Krautkramer, Catherine Choi and Allison Malara from Oakton High School; Cayley Sullivan, Aitana Wells and Carolyne Chase from Marshall; Emily Stafford and Sophie Davis from Class 6 state runner-up and Liberty District and 6D North Region champion Yorktown; Ashley Kennedy, Anam Brennan and Rory McAndrew of Washington-Liberty; McKenna McConnell and Sofia Garrison from Langley; Audrey Jeong and Caitlynn Hastings from Madison; and goalie Grace Wiley, Genevieve Denton and Lilly Armstrong for Wakefield.

One or two players from this fall’s Class 6 state champion Fairfax Lions also are expected to play on Senior Salute teams.