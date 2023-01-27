FCPS students take home accolades in regional art competition

A total of 337 Fairfax County Public Schools students earned a total of 533 awards in the 2023 Regional Scholastic Art Awards Program.

Students garnered a total of 174 Gold Key awards, 171 Silver Key awards and 188 honorable-mention honors.

In addition, four works by Fairfax students, including two from the local area, were nominated for the best-in-show American Visions Award. They and all regional Gold Key works will move on to national competition.

Submissions were judged in categories including drawing, painting, printmaking, photography, ceramics, sculpture, digital art, design, architecture, jewelry, fashion, film and animation, mixed media and art portfolios.

The Gold Key and Silver Key artworks will be displayed at Northern Virginia Community College’s Ernst Community Cultural Center in Annandale from Feb. 9 to March 23, with an awards ceremony slated for March 1.

The Scholastic Art Awards program, presented by the Alliance for Young Artists and Writers, is the largest, longest-running recognition program of its kind in the U.S. Established in 1923, the awards have recognized teens who have become some of the nation’s most celebrated artists, including Richard Avedon, Robert Indiana, Phillip Pearlstein and Andy Warhol.

A complete list of winners in the Fairfax region, as well as updates and announcements about the exhibition and award ceremony, is found at at https://www.artandwriting.org/regions/VA002A.

Recipients of Gold Key awards from the Sun Gazette’s coverage area included:

From Cooper Middle School: Renee Shi, film/animation.

From Langley High School: Anya Huang, drawing/illustration; Dephina Huang, drawing/illustration; Tiffany Li, drawing/illustration; Christina Pak, film/animation; Soobin Park, painting; Lukas Shao, design.

From Longfellow Middle School: Alexander Lee, painting; Sadie Morgan, film/animation.

From James Madison High School: Kesha Antsilevich, art portfolio; Jessica Bae, mixed media; Bella Gustafson, photography (plus American Visions nomination); Jasmine Huang, photography; Evelyn Kim, drawing/illustration; Olivia Lee, painting; Bonnie McHone, photography; Seojin Paek, film/animation.

From George C. Marshall High School: Regina Garcia Garcia, photography, Anna Klimenko, painting (four awards).

From McLean High School: Ayse Atalay, photography; Alexia Bodet, digital art; Audrey Carleton, ceramics/glass; Ally Chen, drawing/illustration; Ally Chen, mixed media; Emma Chen, drawing/illustration; Emma Chen, painting; Emma Chen, mixed media; Marie-Odette de Marcellus, ceramics/glass; James Fatemi, photography; Catherine Kang, photography; Hana Khan, painting; Lucy Kwak, mixed media; Cherry Lee, art portfolio; Cherry Lee, drawing/iullstration (two awards); Cherry Lee, sculpture (two awards); Hyeyeon Lee, drawing/illustration; Seoin Lee, photography; Stella Lee, mixed media; Aliya Lu, painting; Liz Nedeslescu, mixed media; Liz Nedelscu, editorial cartoon; Angela Yang, drawing/illustration.

From Oakton High School: Gwen Harrison, art portfolio; Hyekyo Koo, drawing/illustration; Hyekyo Koo, art portfolio; Lois Park, painting; Lena Song, painting; Alyssa Zhang, digital art (five awards), Alyssa Zhang, art portfolio.

From Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology: Melissa Brown, painting; Grace Choi, drawing/illustration; Sydney Eom, drawing/illustration; Julia Lee, drawing/illustration (two awards); Elina Liu, painting (two awards and American Visions nomination); Phoebe Pan, photography; and Stephanie Song, painting.