FCPS students lauded by Regeneron Talent Search

Five Fairfax County Public Schools students were among 300 nationally selected as 2023 Regeneron Science Talent Search Scholars.

Both the Regeneron Scholars and their schools will receive $2,000 for the achievement.

The five students and their projects include:

• Alvan Arulandu, Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology: “Physics-Informed Neural Networks for Informed Infectious Disease Policy.”

• Tanish Jane, Thomas Jefferson: “In silico Prediction of Drug Permeability Through an Inflamed Blood-Brain Barrier Using Molecular Feature Modelin.”

• Lynn Tao, Thomas Jefferson: “D-SCRIPT+C: Incorporating Protein Contact Maps in a Multiphase Deep Learning Model for Structurally Accurate Protein-Protein Interaction (PPI) Prediction.”

• Suraj Vaddi, Thomas Jefferson: “Tar Print: Convolutional Remote Sensing Techniques To Quantify Urbanization and Study Water Quality Through Macroinvertebrate Assemblages.”

• Ethan Zhou, McLean High School: “Online Learning of Smooth Functions.”

The Regeneron Science Talent Search scholars were selected from 1,949 applications from 627 high schools across 48 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and four other countries.

Scholars were chosen based on their outstanding research, leadership skills, community involvement, commitment to academics, creativity in asking scientific questions and exceptional promise as STEM leaders.