FCPS still not back to pre-pandemic student levels

Despite outreach in the last school year that brought back a few thousand students who left Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) during the pandemic, the school system’s enrollment in September still was down nearly 9,000 pupils from pre-COVID times.

According to FCPS data, the school system kicked off the fall semester with 180,109 students. Though down from this past June, it is up 1,514 from the 178,595 who began classes in September 2021.

Broken down by grade level, there were 90,944 elementary-school-age students this September (up from 89,738 last year), 27,896 middle-school pupils (down from 28,835), 60,120 high-schoolers (up from 58,956) and 1,142 students classified as “other” (up from 1,066).

(FCPS also lists seven students as attending alternative secondary schools this September, but does not have a similar category for previous years.)

September enrollment figures had been creeping upward, with 188,049 students in 2018 and 189,010 in 2019, then the pandemic struck and was followed by school shutdowns, “virtual learning” and eventually – at the command of the Virginia General Assembly – a resumption of in-person classes with some limited remote-learning options.

The biggest enrollment shock occurred in 2020, when 189,852 students closed out the 2019-20 school year and 9,701 fewer ones started classes that September. Many families home-schooled their children or sent them to private schools, which were quicker to embrace in-person/hybrid classes.

The 2020-2021 school year ended in June 2021 with 179,741 students (down 410 from the previous September) and commenced that fall’s classes down another 1,146 pupils.

The school system, then led by Superintendent Scott Brabrand, made a concerted effort to bring back departed students and ended the last school year this past June with 2,777 more pupils.

The nation’s 11th-largest school system, with 199 schools and centers, now is helmed by Superintendent Michelle Reid following Brabrand’s departure earlier this year.

FCPS has an approved fiscal year 2023 budget of $3.29 billion. This is down from the nearly $3.38 billion approved fiscal 2022 budget, but up from $3.09 billion in fiscal 2021, nearly $2.99 billion in fiscal 2020 and $2.87 billion in fiscal 2019.

FCPS officials and School Board Chairman Rachna Sizemore Heizer (At-Large) did not respond to the Sun Gazette’s requests for comments.

To see FCPS enrollment statistics, go to https://schoolprofiles.fcps.edu/ and click on the “View” button under the category Division Schools/Current Division. Previous enrollment information then is available by clicking on “Membership History” and selecting the school year desired.