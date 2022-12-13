FCPS settles with feds over learning loss during pandemic

While admitting no wrongdoing, the Fairfax County school system has agreed to resolve outstanding issue following an investigation by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights, related to providing special-education services during the COVID era.

As part of the agreement, Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) will convene meetings with all students who are part of Individual Education Program (IEP) and Section 504 plans due to disabilities, “to determine if compensatory services are warranted,” county school officials said.

The school system will also offer to meet with students with disabilities who graduated or left the school system between April 2020 and June 2022, to determine if additional resources should be provided to them.

“As we emerge from the global pandemic, FCPS remains committed to working diligently to provide the support needed to ensure each and every student recovers from learning loss,” county school officials said. “FCPS has and will continue to leverage resources to ensure students with the greatest need receive prioritized support for enhanced outcomes.”

The agreement does not serve as “an admission of liability, or a waiver or modification of any legal defense, or an admission of violation of any of the parents’ or students’ rights under any federal or state law,” U.S. Department of Education officials said.