FCPS schools lauded for commitment to military families

Forty Fairfax County public schools have been recognized by the Virginia Department of Education and the Virginia Council on the Interstate Compact on Educational Opportunity for Military Children as 2022 “Purple Star Schools.”

The designation is awarded to military-friendly schools that have demonstrated their commitment to meeting the needs of military-connected students and their families.

“This is an honor for FCPS, our first-time Purple Star schools and those who continue to be recognized year over year,” Fairfax Superintendent Michelle Reid said. “I commend our school and division staff for everything they continue to do to support the complex needs of our military-related students and families. We are committed to making sure each student feels a sense of belonging as they pursue their educational journey.”

Within the Sun Gazette coverage area, Kent Gardens Elementary School and Stenwood Elementary School were named Purple Star Schools for the first time, and Longfellow Middle School and Mosaic Elementary School have now won the designation two times.

This is the fifth year VDOE and the Virginia Council have designated Purple Star schools. The Purple Star schools retain the designation for three years before being required to reapply.

To qualify for a Purple Star, schools must have a staff member designated as the point of contact for military students and families who serves as the primary link between the military family and the school. Schools also must demonstrate their commitment to meeting the needs of military students by providing resources and programming on issues important to military families, such as academic planning and transitions between schools, districts and states.