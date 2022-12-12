40.4 F
Tysons
Monday, December 12, 2022
type here...
FairfaxEducationFCPS preps its winter-weather plan
FairfaxEducationNewsFeatured
Updated:

FCPS preps its winter-weather plan

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
man in black jacket and blue pants sitting on white snow covered ground
Photo by Dea Andreea on Unsplash

Must Read

Sun Gazette Newspapers
Sun Gazette Newspapers

Fairfax County Public Schools will use five built-in snows days before moving to online instruction should inclement weather strike the region significantly during the winter months.

As was the case a year ago, five days have been built into the calendar as snow days. If they get used up, the school system will move online – “unscheduled virtual-learning days” in the words of the school system – until classes can resume.

“Allowing five days for inclement-weather events allows time to plan ahead as best as possible to ensure everything needed to continue to serve our students and families is in place,” school officials said.

“This includes allowing for pick-up times for devices, clearing parking lots so those devices can be collected, as well as allowing teachers time to reformat their classes for a ‘virtual’ format,” they said.

Sponsored

Most prognosticators are anticipating a winter season that is less snowy that usual, but Mother Nature is not known for paying heed to their predictions.

Previous article
Editor’s Notebook: Stop the presses! Oops, too late …
Next article
Va. Realtors see a cold winter ahead, look toward spring
- Advertisement -

Latest News

FairfaxDave Facinoli -

Madison football team finishes second in state

Aside from two more losses, in the end, the 2022 football season was a duplicate, as far as significant...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.