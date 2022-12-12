FCPS preps its winter-weather plan

Fairfax County Public Schools will use five built-in snows days before moving to online instruction should inclement weather strike the region significantly during the winter months.

As was the case a year ago, five days have been built into the calendar as snow days. If they get used up, the school system will move online – “unscheduled virtual-learning days” in the words of the school system – until classes can resume.

“Allowing five days for inclement-weather events allows time to plan ahead as best as possible to ensure everything needed to continue to serve our students and families is in place,” school officials said.

“This includes allowing for pick-up times for devices, clearing parking lots so those devices can be collected, as well as allowing teachers time to reformat their classes for a ‘virtual’ format,” they said.

Sponsored

Most prognosticators are anticipating a winter season that is less snowy that usual, but Mother Nature is not known for paying heed to their predictions.