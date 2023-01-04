Fairfax supervisor to lead regional transit body for 2023

Fairfax County Supervisor Dahlia Palchik (Providence) will succeed Alexandria City Council member Canek Aguirre as chair of the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission (NVTC) for 2023.

Arlington County Board member Matt de Ferranti will serve as vice chair, and Falls Church City Council member David Snyder will serve as secretary-treasurer.

In addition, Supervisor Matt Letourneau of Loudoun County will continue his service as the NVTC representative to the board of directors of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority for a new four-year term.