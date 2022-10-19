Fairfax supervisors OK break for electric-vehicle charging

Starting Oct. 31, the Fairfax County Department of Land Development Services for 18 months will exempt charging facilities for electric vehicles (EVs) from electrical, building-permit and sign-permit fees, the Board of Supervisors unanimously agreed Oct. 11.

Supervisors proposed the fee waivers to see if they would incentivize the installation of EV-charging equipment and hence the use of electric vehicles.

County staff will report back to supervisors in a year on the initiative’s results and any impacts from the lost fees, said John Friedman of the Department of Land Development Services. If supervisors wish to continue the fee exemptions, they will need to approve additional code amendments, he said.

Carbon-Free Fairfax, an initiative under the county’s Department of Environmental and Energy Coordination, “envisions a future that’s healthy, sustainable and economically prosperous without greenhouse-gas emissions,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay (D). “One of the most important steps that can be taken to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions in Fairfax County is to transition to electric vehicles.”

Buildings and fossil-fuel-powered are the county’s biggest sources of carbon emissions and officials aim to have the county be carbon-neutral by 2040, said Supervisor Daniel Storck (D-Mount Vernon).

Storck encouraged residents and homeowner associations not only to investigate the possibility of installing EV-charging equipment, but to avail themselves of county information and resources in order to make building improvements, such as weatherization, to reduce overall energy usage.

“Getting the community more involved with this is truly our major challenge,” Storck said.