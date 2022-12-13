41.1 F
Tysons
Tuesday, December 13, 2022
type here...
FairfaxFairfax supervisors formally dump name of 'Lee District'
FairfaxNewsPolitics
Updated:

Fairfax supervisors formally dump name of ‘Lee District’

Brian Trompeter
By Brian Trompeter
Once upon a time, the nation revered Robert E. Lee. Now, a group of legislators are trying to strip his name from a national memorial.

Must Read

Brian Trompeter
Brian Trompeter

It’s been mentioned for months during debates over Confederate names and now it’s official: Lee District has been renamed Franconia District.

The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the change Dec. 6 and it took effect immediately.

“We’re not erasing history, we’re making it,” said Supervisor Rodney Lusk (D-Franconia).

Supervisors acted on the January recommendation of the county’s Redistricting Advisory Committee and input from local residents after several community-engagement sessions.

Sponsored

Officials have formed a cross-county agency team to ensure the name change goes smoothly. Much of the work will be complete by year’s end, but updates to Geographic Information System maps, election precincts and the county’s comprehensive plan likely will be finished by next spring.

Fairfax County Public Schools also will put the new Franconia District name on documents, signage, school information and Websites. (School Board Vice Chairman Tamara Derenak Kaufax for weeks has been identified on the school system’s Website as representing Franconia District, not Lee.)

County officials have spent the past few years renaming sites, schools and roads whose names have associations with the Confederacy, slavery, segregation or racism.

While some question whether Lee District actually was named after Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, his name has strong associations with the Confederacy, county officials said.

“The specific name of a magisterial district is essential to forming trust within communities and is an expression of community values,” county staff wrote in a briefing memorandum for supervisors. “Names that are more inclusive enable neighbors to feel more welcome, leading to a greater sense of belonging.”

The School Board in July 2020 stripped the name Lee from a high school in Springfield and renamed it after the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.).

Previous article
T.R. Cook, who chronicled Vienna life for decades, dies at 93
Next article
O’Connell volleyball players chosen all-state
- Advertisement -

Latest News

ArlingtonSun Gazette Newspapers -

O’Connell volleyball players chosen all-state

Bishop O’Connell High School girls volleyball players Erin Debiec and Grace Maria were chosen first-team Division I all-state on...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.