Fairfax Schools & Military, 1/12/23 edition

News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces.

•• Katie Pounder of Vienna earned a bachelor of science degree in clinical mental-health counseling and psychology, magna cum laude, during recent commencement exercises at Lebanon Valley College.

•• David Stiles of Vienna has been named to the president’s list for the fall semester at Muskingum University.

•• Laura Crone of Vienna has been named a dean’s scholar for the fall semester at Piedmont University.

•• Jane Carskaddan of Great Falls, a graduate of Langley High School; Isabel Luposello of McLean, a graduate of Madeira School; Samantha Giuntini of Oakton, a graduate of Flint Hill School; Charles Mathews of Vienna, a graduate of George C. Marshall High School; Samantha Sporn of McLean, a graduate of Madeira School; Elizabeth Isacson of McLean, a graduate of Madeira School; Hadley Pade of McLean, a graduate of St. Albans School; Connor Deagle of Great Falls, a graduate of Sidwell Friends School; and Sohee Kim of McLean, a graduate of McLean High School have been named to the dean’s list with distinction for the spring semester at Colgate University.

•• Katie Pounder of Vienna and Kyle Tang of Vienna have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semster at Lebanon Valley College.

•• Fiona Barber of Great Falls, a graduate of Langley High School; Zhaokang Deng of Vienna; Charles Tourbag of McLean, a graduate of Langley High School; and Bayley McDermott of McLean, a graduate of Langley High School have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Colgate University.

•• Jason Laurenzo, Jacob Riddle and Ethan deBorja of Vienna have been named to the academic honor roll for the fall semester at Oregon State University.

•• Kana Furukawa of Vienna has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Berry College.

•• Dylan Previ of Oakton has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Piedmont University.

•• The following local students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at the University of Wisconsin Madison:

– From Great Falls: Kate Heebink, Will Kiser.

– From McLean: Rebecca Damelin, Celeste Deale, Jacob Fernicola, Marc James-Finel, Mark Kuzel, Sophie Smith, Samantha Wayne.

– From Oakton: Roberts Jansons, Nikhil Trivedi.

– From Vienna: Yifan Jia, Josh Martin, Leyla O’Beirne, Alex Roberts and Brendan Wheeler.

•• Sophia Ross of Vienna has been inducted into the George Mason University chapter of the Phi Kappa Phi academic honor society.

•• Susan Weinhardt of Vienna participated in the Emerson Stage production of “Are You Someone to Somebody?” at Emerson College, where she is majoring in stage and production management.

•• Efforts by the Rotary Club of McLean provided more than 50 coats to students in need at Timber Lane Elementary School.

The club hosted a coat drive starting in November. “A call to action was issued to Rotarians, their families and friends for donations of new winter coats for students,” the organization said. “Many students at the school lack enough warm clothing to stay protected throughout winter, and their parents lack sufficient funds to buy one.”

The club collected 54 new coats and a bag of hand-knitted hats for students in grades K-3 at the school.

“Strengthening the community through service projects like this stays true to the ultimate mission of Rotary – ensuring the most vulnerable populations in our local elementary school, specifically our students, are supported,” the service club noted. “We were thrilled to partner with community members to meet the needs of our students.”