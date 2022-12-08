Fairfax Public-Safety Notes, 12/8/22

News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County.

2 ARRESTED, ONE SOUGHT AFTER ALLEGED McLEAN ROBBERY: Fairfax County detectives are seeking additional people who may have been victimized in a recent cash-for-gold robbery scheme in the McLean area.

On Oct. 29, a victim was driving home, when he saw three people on the side of Interstate 495 and stopped to provide aid. A woman in the stranded group said they needed money to continue their travels. She showed the victim a watch and gold jewelry and requested cash in exchange for the items, police said.

The woman convinced the victim to drive to an ATM. Two men in a black sport-utility vehicle followed the victim and woman. The victim began driving and quickly realized this was likely a scam. The victim stopped in a parking lot and exited his car. One of the men from the other vehicle exited their car and told the victim to sit in the driver’s seat while he drove the victim to obtain money.

The suspect then drove the victim to four locations in the county. Through intimidation, the crew forced the man to withdraw money. Once the victim’s accounts were empty, the suspects left the victim and he called 911.

Officers believed this crew was likely operating in the area and continued to search for the black sport-utility vehicle used in the crime.

On Nov. 3, an officer saw a gray Chevrolet Tahoe that appeared to be disabled on the Dulles Toll Road. The officer conducted a traffic stop and identified the occupants as Magdalena Mazil, 39, Hagi Voinescu, 36, and Romeo Voinescu, 23, all from Baltimore. Officers obtained consent to search the vehicle and located large amounts of fake-gold jewelry, police said.

After further investigation, officers obtained warrants for abduction and four counts of robbery for all three suspects. Authorities also issued an additional two warrants against Hagi Voinescu for preventing someone from calling 911, two more warrants against Magdalena Mazil for preventing a telephone call and an additional warrant for the driver, Romeo Voinescu, for failing to report an accident.

Baltimore City detectives on Nov. 22 arrested Magdalena Mazil and Hagi Voinescu. Romeo Voinescu remains on the loose.

Detectives believe the suspects may have committed other crimes in the area. Police ask anyone with information about this crime, or who believe they may have been victimized by the suspects’ scheme, to call (703) 691-2131. Tips also may be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477) or by texting “FCCS” plus tip to 847411.

D.C. MAN DIES IN BELTWAY COLLISION: A 71-year-old District of Columbia man died Dec. 1 following a five-vehicle crash on the northbound main lanes of Interstate 495 near the Dulles Toll Road exit in Tysons, Virginia State Police said.

State police responded to the accident at 6:52 a.m. The victim, Robert A. Blakely, was ejected from his 2019 Ford F-150 pickup truck and died at the scene, police said.

Only one other person, a passenger in another vehicle, was injured in the multi-vehicle crash. Rescue personnel treated that person for minor injuries.

The Crash Reconstruction Team of the Virginia State Police’s Fairfax Division responded to the scene and is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation. Charges are pending, police said.

SPECIAL-EDUCATION TEACHER CHARGED AFTER ALLEGEDLY ASSAULTING STUDENT: Detectives from the Child Abuse Squad of the Fairfax County Police Department’s Major Crimes Bureau have arrested a George C. Marshall High School special-education teacher on two counts of simple assault of a special needs student, police said Dec. 2.

On Sept. 28, a school employee allegedly witnessed Amy Bonzano, 50, of Falls Church assault the student. The employee reported it to the school administration, police said.

During the school’s investigation, another teacher reported they had observed Bonzano physically assault the student approximately six months earlier. That incident was not reported at the time it occurred, police said.

Detectives were notified Oct. 13, assumed the investigation and conducted numerous interviews. Detectives on Dec. 2 obtained and served Bonzano with two summons-releasable warrants for simple assault.

MOTORIST CHARGED WITH RECKLESS DRIVING AFTER COLLISION: A motorist was stopped at the traffic light on eastbound Courthouse Road, S.W., on Nov. 21 at 4:57 p.m. when a another motorist traveling southbound on Nutley Street at a high rate of speed lost control of that vehicle and skidded into the driver’s side of the stopped vehicle, causing it to flip on its side, Vienna police said.

Police issued the driver of the striking vehicle a summons charging reckless driving.

MARYLAND MAN FACES MULTIPLE DISORDERLY-CONDUCT-RELATED CHARGES: Vienna police officers responded Nov. 28 at 12:38 p.m. to the report of a disorderly man who had been observed urinating in the parking lot at Whole Foods Market, 143 Maple Ave., E. The store’s management banned the man from the store and he left the area.

On Nov. 29 at 8:23 p.m., an employee at the same Whole Foods told Vienna police that the man who had been banned the previous day was back in the store, acting disorderly and making threatening statements to the employees.

Police located the man in the store. The man refused to provide the officer with his identification and refused to leave the premises, police said.

Police arrested the 41-year-old Silver Spring man and took him to the Fairfax County Adult Center, where authorities charged him with trespassing, disorderly conduct and obstruction of justice.

THIEVES STEAL 2 VEHICLES FROM VIENNA HOME: A man living in the 200 block of Adahi Road, S.E., told Vienna police that, on Nov. 26 between 6:55 and 7:05 a.m., someone stole two vehicles from his home.

Later the same day, the resident tracked one of the vehicles to Washington, D.C., where the Metropolitan Police Department recovered it, Vienna police said.

MANASSAS MAN CHARGED IN VIENNA BREAK-IN: A resident living in the 1000 block of Country Club Drive, N.E., told Vienna police on Nov. 30 at 5:27 p.m. that there was a person inside a vacant house that was under construction.

Officers located the man in the home and arrested him.

Police took the 40-year-old Manassas man to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with breaking and entering and released him on an unsecured bond.

GIRL WALKING HOME FROM SCHOOL REPORTS SUSPICIOUS VAN DRIVER: A juvenile was walking home from her designated school bus stop near Fairway Drive and Old Courthouse Road, N.E. on Dec. 1 at 2:31 p.m. when she observed a transit van parked across Fairway Drive, Vienna police said.

As the juvenile walked past the van, the driver made a U-turn and proceeded to pass her with the passenger-side door open, police said.

Although the male driver did not make contact with the juvenile, she decided it would be safest to walk back toward her bus stop, where two people were walking their dogs, and contact her mother to pick her up, police said.

RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE SAYS DELIVERY DRIVER STOLE MONEY, TIP JAR: An employee at Hunan Delight Restaurant 276 Cedar Lane, S.E., told Vienna police that, on Nov. 15 at 5:58 p.m., a DoorDash driver came into the restaurant to pick up an order for delivery.

There were no customers in the restaurant at the time, and the staff was in the back kitchen.

The driver took his delivery order, then allegedly took a cash tip left by a previous customer and stole the tip jar, police said.

The man left the area in a dark-colored sedan, authorities said.

MAN BANNED FROM VIENNA CONVENIENCE STORE AFTER RUN-IN WITH EMPLOYEE: An employee at Wawa, 465 Maple Ave., W., told Vienna police on Nov. 25 at 4:56 a.m. a man had locked himself inside the bathroom for several hours.

The man then allegedly became verbally aggressive with the employee, police said.

Officers located the man and, at the request of the store’s management, advised him that he was banned from the premises, police said.

VIENNA WOMAN REPORTS MONEY ORDERS ALTERED, CASHED: On Sept. 13, a woman living in the 400 block of Lewis Street, N.W., obtained three money orders from the Vienna Post Office and mailed them to her mortgage company, Vienna police said.

The mortgage company notified the resident in November that it had not received the payments. The U.S. Postal Service provided the resident with copies of the cashed orders, showing the orders had been altered and cashed by an unknown person, police said.

VIENNA WOMAN REPORTS FRAUDULENT BANK WITHDRAWAL: A woman living in the 400 block of Orchard Street, N.W., told Vienna police on Nov. 28 at 2:15 p.m. that an unknown person had obtained three withdrawals from her bank account using her debit-card information.