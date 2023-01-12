Fairfax Public-Safety Notes, 1/12/23 edition

News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County.

ARREST MADE FOR ASSAULT, STALKING: Vienna police officers, assisted by the Fairfax County Police Department, on Jan. 2 took a 37-year-old Vienna man into custody at 10 p.m. following an hours-long standoff at his home on Park Terrace Court, S.E.

Vienna police responded to several calls about disorderly conduct at the residence throughout the day, and obtained arrest warrants for the suspect.

“Officers observed him throwing things off his balcony and threatening others,” said Vienna Police Chief James Morris.

The suspect “locked himself in his home, did not answer telephone calls from police, and Vienna officers attempted to communicate with him verbally through his front door to serve the warrants,” Morris said. “When those attempts were unsuccessful, Vienna police contacted the Fairfax County Police Department for assistance.”

The suspect now faces five misdemeanor assault charges in Vienna and one felony stalking charge related to an outstanding warrant in a neighboring jurisdiction, police said.

SUSPECT FACING MULTIPLE CHARGES AFTER SERIES OF INCIDENTS: Vienna police officers on Jan. 2 at 2:48 p.m. responded to a report of a male resident who allegedly was acting disorderly and throwing objects from his second-story balcony in the 200 block of Park Terrace Court, S.E.

According to police, the man began a confrontation with two other people and allegedly threw glass jars and metal objects at them. The two other people immediately went to the magistrate’s office to obtain warrants.

The Vienna Police Department had warrants on file for the suspect because of prior calls for service. Officers attempted to speak to him, but he allegedly continued to act disorderly, throw objects and make threats toward officers and others in the area.

Fairfax County police and city of Fairfax police K-9 units responded to assist in negotiating with the man. Authorities evacuated the building’s other residents for their safety. After several hours, officers from the Fairfax County Police Department’s tactical unit were able to extract the resident from his condo. Rescue personnel took the man to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Once medical staff cleared him, police took the resident to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities served him with warrants charging three counts of misdemeanor assault, as well as destruction of property, violating a protective order and a felony warrant from Prince William County police charging him with making written threats to do bodily harm.

VIENNA MAN CHARGED WITH MISDEMEANOR ASSAULT, VIOLATING PROTECTIVE ORDER: A resident living in the 400 block of Nutley Street, N.W., on Jan. 3 at 7:14 a.m. reported her grandson allegedly threw a shoe at her during an argument, Vienna police said.

When her other grandson intervened to stop his cousin from injuring their grandmother, a struggle ensued, police said.

Police arrested the 36-year-old Vienna man and took him to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with misdemeanor assault, served him with an emergency protective order and released him on a $2,000 unsecured bond.

On Jan. 3 at 12:15 p.m., a resident at the same address reported his cousin was inside the home in violation of a protective order.

Police again arrested the man and took him to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with violating a protective order and held him on a $1,000 secured bond.

VIENNA POLICE SERVE PROTECTIVE ORDER AFTER FURTHER INCIDENT: A resident living in the 200 block of Park Terrace Court, S.E., told Vienna police on Dec. 31 at 2:02 p.m. that her neighbor was yelling and approaching her in violation of a protective order.

The resident went immediately to the magistrate’s office and obtained a warrant. Police served the 37-year-old Vienna man with the warrant charging him with violating a protective order and then released him on his signature.

MAN ARRESTED IN VIENNA FOR DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE: A Vienna police officer on Jan. 1 at 2:31 a.m. observed a traffic violation and initiated a traffic stop in the 100 block of Maple Avenue, E. The officer found the driver’s license had been suspended.

Police arrested the 26-year-old Sterling man and took him to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with driving on a suspended license (related to driving while intoxicated).