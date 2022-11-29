Fairfax planners recommend expansion of Mosaic Elementary

Plans to expand and renovate Mosaic Elementary School in Oakton – and bump up its student capacity by a wee tad – received the Fairfax County Planning Commission’s unanimous recommendation Nov. 14.

The existing 69,635-square-foot school was built in 1964 and has a maximum capacity of 1,038 students. The site now has a 10-classroom modular building and eight temporary classrooms.

County voters in November 2021 approved a school bond that included $38 million for construction of Mosaic Elementary’s expansion and renovation.

The project is crucial for Fairfax County Public Schools, said John McGranahan, an attorney representing the school system. Mosaic Elementary has been in the renovation queue since 2008, he said.

The school, located on 10 acres at 9819 Five Oaks Road, formerly was known as Mosby Woods Elementary. The School Board on Feb. 18, 2021, voted to change its name to Mosaic Elementary and this took effect July 1 last year.

The proposed addition would replace part of the existing building, as well as some open space on the site. The School Board’s plans call for the school to be expanded by 55,365 square feet, bringing the total to 125,000 square feet, but extending the school’s design capacity by just 12 more pupils.

“The education specifications have evolved since 1964,” McGranahan said, citing the need for larger cafeterias and other common spaces. “That’s what’s driving this. It’s not being driven necessarily by increased numbers of students.”

The Fairfax County School Board is requesting to rezone the property from R-2 residential to R-3, as the expanded school’s floor-area ratio would exceed the maximum allowed in the R-2 zone.

The new addition would provide kindergarten and first-grade classrooms, a gymnasium, three courtyards, and an expanded cafeteria and library on the main level. The second level would have classrooms for third through sixth grades plus special education.

The property has a bus pick-up/drop-off area at the front entrance and a surface parking lot in the site’s southeastern corner. The site also has a playground, basketball court and baseball/softball field.

The school now is accessible via a pipe-stem driveway from Five Oaks Road. The School Board’s proposal calls for a second vehicular-access point from Kingsbridge Drive, which would serve only bus traffic during morning drop-off and evening pick-up hours and be gated off the rest of the time. To preserve parallel parking on Kingsbridge Drive, buses would stay on site after dropping off children in the morning and then take the students away at the same time after school.

“Kiss-and-ride” traffic and deliveries would occur on the Five Oaks Road driveway.

Parking on the site would increase from 91 spaces to 146, including six handicapped-accessible spaces, plus two for loading and three for electric vehicles, where charging stations would be installed later as part of a larger, school-system-wide initiative. The applicant would achieve the extra spaces by reducing two landscaped medians in front of the school and expanding the existing parking lot to the north.

The School Board seeks to add bicycle racks on the school’s north side near the athletic field; construct new 5-foot-wide sidewalks along both entrance roads; a build a 6-foot-wide asphalt trail around the play fields to the north.

The proposal also calls for construction of three new playgrounds on the site’s southern portion, including an 11,040-square-foot multi-purpose paved playground with a basketball court, a 4,095-square-foot paved play area and a 6,175-square-foot modular playground.

About 55 percent of the site would remain open space and the application would meet the county’s tree-canopy requirement. The school system would preserve trees and vegetation in an existing conservation easement with mature trees along part of the southern property line and remove invasive species there.

The School Board hopes to start construction on the project in spring or summer 2023 and see the work completed by fall 2025, McGranahan said.

Planning Commission member Phillip Niedzielski-Eichner (Providence District) complimented school officials for their outreach efforts to the surrounding community regarding the application.

The Board of Supervisors has the final say on the application and will discuss it at a yet-to-be-scheduled public hearing.

“There’s actually a cost-benefit to taking the time to talk with people, learn from them, and then we end up not having to spend a lot of time addressing things after the fact,” he said.