Fairfax moves forward with speed-camera pilot

Fairfax County police next year will implement a six-month-long pilot program to use speed-monitoring cameras at some work and school-crossing zones.

“We’re doing this to increase safety for some of our most vulnerable road users – that would be schoolchildren and roadway construction workers,” said Capt. Alan Hanson, who commands the Fairfax County Police Department’s Traffic Division.

The pilot program, which will cost about $200,000, will place nine mobile cameras in school zones and one in a Route 28 work zone. Police still are negotiating contracts, but Hanson said he hoped the cameras could be in place by Feb. 1 next year.

The modified ordinance provides for a range of civil penalties depending on the motorists’ speed. Violations will not result in points on motorists’ licenses or higher insurance premiums.

Violators must be driving at least 10 mph above the speed limit to be cited. Those driving 10 to 14 mph more than the limit would receive $50 fines, those caught at 15 to 19 mph too fast would be charged $75 and those flying past at 20 mph or more above the limit would have to pay $100.

Police during the program will evaluate whether the cameras help increase safety and reduce the speed of traffic.

If successful, the department will seek supervisors’ approval to expand the program. If that scenario plays out, in July 2023 police would place 50 cameras in work and school zones. This would cost about $1.8 million for the cameras and an overall total of slightly more than $2.7 million per year, including staffing expenses. County police subsequently would add 30 more cameras in July 2024 for $2.88 million in camera expenses and a total annual cost of nearly $3.8 million, including staffing. Those estimates exclude revenues that would be garnered.

Officials stressed that the program was about safety, not money.

“This is very, very focused on safety issues,” said Supervisor Walter Alcorn (D-Hunter Mill). “I know we’re going to learn a lot from this pilot [program], but we’re not going to be looking to use this as a way to generate revenue.”

Some local organizations favored the pilot program, but wanted measures taken further.

“We are very excited to see this moving forward,” said Sonya Breehey, Northern Virginia advocacy manager for the Coalition for Smarter Growth, which supported the pilot program.

Fairfax County has had ongoing problems with vulnerable road users, such as pedestrians, being seriously injured or killed by vehicles, she said.

“We have no time to waste in making our streets safer,” said Breehey, noting that many drivers routinely exceed the speed limit by 10 mph or more. “Higher travel speeds are known to significantly increase the likelihood of death and serious injury when crashes occur.”

Providence District resident Chris French, a board member with Fairfax Families for Safe Streets, noted that 25 pedestrians had been killed so far this year in Fairfax County.

“The time for action is certainly now,” he said.

French and Breehey also favored setting school-zone speed limits of 15 mph, but Supervisor John Foust (D-Dranesville) said the county does not have that authority.

“We thought we had it. The legislation on its face says we have it, but our attorneys have pointed out very accurately that there is a caveat in there that [the Virginia Department of Transportation] is hiding behind,” Foust said. “I think the legislature intended us to have it, but the language doesn’t work right now.”