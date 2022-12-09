36.4 F
Tysons
Friday, December 9, 2022
type here...
FairfaxFairfax likely to give tax break to surviving military spouses
FairfaxNewsReal Estate
Updated:

Fairfax likely to give tax break to surviving military spouses

Brian Trompeter
By Brian Trompeter
black and silver pen on white paper
Photo by Olga DeLawrence on Unsplash

Must Read

Brian Trompeter
Brian Trompeter

Fairfax County supervisors will hold a public hearing Jan. 24 on whether to lower to the state’s minimum property taxes for surviving spouses of military service members determined by the U.S. Department of Defense to have died in the line of duty.

Under the county’s proposal, this separate classification for real property would be the lowest possible – 1 cent per $100 assessed valuation – versus the base rate of $1.10 per $100. The valuation of the spouses’ properties would not be altered.

Eligible surviving spouses would have to occupy the property as their principal residence and not be remarried.

County officials estimate enactment of this ordinance would result in recurring annual revenue losses of $456,240, plus one-time expenses for modifying the county’s tax system.

Previous article
Fairfax supervisor announces plans to retire at end of 2023
Next article
Did new environs help speed Vienna Town Council meeting?
- Advertisement -

Latest News

FairfaxBrian Trompeter -

Makeover brings convenience store to gas station in Tysons

A Tysons service station damaged by a small tornado March 31 now will be getting a spruced up exterior...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.