Fairfax leaders banking on grants to boost initiatives

he Fairfax County Board of Supervisors on Jan. 24 was slated to accept one grant, authorize county officials to seek two more and encourage consolidation of two further grants.

Supervisors were set to:

• Accept a $168,201 grant from the Virginia Community College System to support the Northern Virginia Career Pathways for Refugees Initiative. The grant will provide refugees with professional job development, work-based learning opportunities, training and possible acquisition of industry-recognized credentials. No local cash match is required.

• Authorize the county’s Office of Environmental and Energy Coordination to apply for and accept $830,000 from the U.S. Department of Energy to support the new Charge Up Fairfax program. The grant, which does not need a local cash match, will support the program’s efforts to promote use of electric vehicles and facilitate shared charging stations for them in homeowners’ or condominium associations.

• Authorize the county’s Department of Family Services to apply for and accept $200,000 in grant funding from the Virginia Department of Social Services.

The grant will not need a local cash match and will support expansion of the Healthy Youth Prevention Education (HYPE), a violence-prevention and healthy-relationships workshop presented at county schools, community centers and youth extracurricular programs.

• Authorize the county’s Department of Neighborhood and Community Services to request consolidation of the Head Start and Early Head Start Grant and Early Head Start Child Care Partnership and Expansion Grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Doing so will streamline administrative processes and reduce annual federal requirements for grant applications and renewals. The grants will amount to a total of $11.6 million, including a $1.5 million local cash match.