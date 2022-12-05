Fairfax jobless rate ticks up in new data

With both the total number of those with jobs and those counted as unemployed rising from September to October across Fairfax County, the local jobless rate ticked up to 2.4 percent, according to new state figures.

That’s an increase from 2.2 percent in September, although down from 2.5 percent a year before, according to data reported Dec. 1 by the Virginia Employment Commission.

Fairfax County was not alone; most Northern Virginia jurisdictions saw increases in month-over-month joblessness; in most cases there were more people with jobs offset by higher numbers in the unemployment line for the month.

Month-over-month jobless rates rose from 2.1 percent to 2.2 percent in Alexandria; from 1.8 percent to 2 percent in Arlington; from 1.9 percent to 2.2 percent in Falls Church; from 2.1 percent to 2.3 percent in Loudoun County; and from 2.4 percent to 2.6 percent in Prince William County.

For Northern Virginia as a whole, October’s total of 1,611,297 employed in the civilian workforce and 39,704 looking for jobs equated to a jobless rate of 2.4 percent. That’s up from 2.2 percent a month before but down from 2.5 percent in October 2021.

Statewide, the jobless rate in October was 2.8 percent, compared to a national rate of 3.4 percent.

Among Virginia’s 133 cities and counties, Arlington and Madison counties shared the lowest jobless rate at 2 percent, followed by Grayson and Highland counties at 2.1 percent.

Petersburg recorded the highest rate, 6.4 percent, followed by two other cities – Hopewell and Martinsville – at 4.9 percent apiece.