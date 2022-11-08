Fairfax jobless rate sees another round of improvement

Fairfax County’s employment picture continues to brighten, but the total number of county residents with jobs remains below pre-pandemic levels, according to new state data.

With 606,366 residents employed in the civilian workforce and 13,404 looking for jobs, Fairfax’s unemployment rate of 2.2 percent in September was down from 2.7 percent a month previously and from 2.9 percent in September 2021.

The Virginia Employment Commission on Nov. 2 released new monthly data.

While marking an ongoing improvement, the total employment among county residents still has the capacity for more. In September 2019, the last year before the pandemic upended things, there were 630,482 county residents counted as employed and a jobless rate of 2 percent.

Unemployment rates traditionally drop from August to September as some workers head back after summertime, and all major Northern Virginia jurisdictions saw improved numbers month-over-month.

Sponsored

Jobless rates declined from 2.2 percent to 1.8 percent in Arlington, from 2.4 percent to 1.9 percent in Falls Church, from 2.5 percent to 2.1 percent in Alexandria, from 2.6 percent to 2.1 percent in Loudoun County, and from 3 percent to 2.4 percent in Prince William County.

For Northern Virginia as a whole, there were 1,602,032 employed in the civilian workforce and 36,052 looking for jobs, representing an unemployment rate of 2.2 percent. That’s down from 2.7 percent in August and from 2.9 percent in September 2021.

Across Virginia’s 133 cities and counties, the lowest jobless rates were found in Arlington and Highland counties (1.8% each) and in Madison and Grayson counties and the city of Falls Church (1.9% each). The highest rates were reported in Petersburg (6.5%) followed by Emporia, Hopewell and Martinsville (4.7% each).

Statewide, there were approximately 4.23 million in the civilian workforce and 111,000 looking for jobs, an unemployment rate of 2.6 percent. That was down from 3.2 percent a month before and 3.4 percent in September 2021.

September 2022 figures are preliminary and are subject to revision.