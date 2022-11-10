Fairfax History, 11/10/22 edition

News that was making news in years gone by.

November 12, 1856:

•• A new locomotive traveled along rail lines from Alexandria to the Long Bridge and back during trials.

November 12, 1936:

•• Fairfax PTA officials are urging that all teachers receive health screenings.

•• The Fairfax DAR plans to establish a book fund.

•• The Great Falls Grange is hosting an oyster feast.

•• The Sun’s editor thinks “an ounce of prevention” would pay dividends on area roadways.

November 12, 1956:

•• There are now 1.38 million more women in the U.S. than men, a disparity that has more than doubled in the past six years.

•• Plans have been announced for the burial of Unknown Soldiers from World War II and Korea at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day 1958.

November 11, 1972:

•• The U.S. Supreme Court has voted 7-2 to halt, for the foreseeable future, construction on Interstate 66.

•• A Fairfax judge says the county government’s ban on mixed-gender massages is too vague to be enforceable, and threw out several cases against masseuses.

•• Three more Fairfax developers have filed suit to overturn the county government’s moratorium on building permits.

•• The Board of Supervisors has limited residential construction along the flight paths of Dulles Airport.

•• On the gridiron, Marshall slipped past Madison, 7-6.

•• On TV tonight: “Kung Fu,” “Streets of San Francisco” and “Bob Newhart.”

November 8, 1980:

•• Final, though still unofficial, figures show Ronald Reagan won 57.5 percent of the vote in Fairfax County, and carried 129 of 134 precincts.

•• The average price of a gallon of unleaded, self-service gas in Virginia has risen to $1.258, higher than in Maryland but lower than in the District of Columbia.

•• On the gridiron, Madison defeated Marshall, 7-6.

November 13, 1989:

•• Final results show that while Douglas Wilder won 22 of 41 cities in the razor-close race for governor, Marshall Coleman won the vast majority of counties.

•• No surprise here: Gov.-elect Wilder’s staff has started fielding large numbers of phone calls from job-seekers.

•• Gov. Baliles says there are looming indicators of an economic slowdown.

•• Fires have hit four Fairfax County schools in recent weeks.