Fairfax History, 1/12/23 edition

News that was making news in years gone by.

January 15, 1943:

•• Residents turned out to complain to the Virginia Milk Commission about a proposal to raise the price of milk.

•• Women are being recruited to drive buses across Northern Virginia, as male drivers head off to war.

•• If this week’s Sun “looks a little queer,” the editor notes that it’s because the motor on the Linotype machine busted, necessitating the use of a back-up typesetting system.

January 12, 1959:

•• The Fairfax County Federation of Civic Associations is proposing a phased-in, 12-year integration process for county schools.

•• As Gov. Almond starts his second year in office, the segregation battle continues to take center stage.

•• County police will be cracking down on outdoor burning.

•• Rev. Billy Graham has cancelled a planned worldwide crusade due to eye problems.

•• The cost of the Sun is rising from 25 cents per week to 35 cents.

January 14, 1966:

•• Superintendent Earl Funderburk has proposed a $63 million school budget for next year, up $9 million.

•• Legislators in Richmond this session will have to decide whether to repeal Virginia’s poll tax. Also, the General Assembly may crack down on uninsured motorists.

•• In basketball action, Madison has started the year 2-4, McLean is 2-5 and Marshall is 0-5.

January 13-14, 1976:

•• New Board of Supervisors Chairman Jack Herrity remains in serious condition following a heart attack.

•• Onlookers are predicting that taxes will go up and services will be cut in Fairfax County this year.

•• Gov. Godwin says improving economic conditions will help fuel $70 million in additional state spending this year.

•• Gov. Godwin complains that Virginia’s share of the cost of the Metrorail system will dwarf the state’s expenditures on the interstate highway system, and says local governments should be picking up more of the cost for transit.

•• A “hardy band of feminists” (including one man) marched 100 miles from Alexandria to Richmond in support of ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment.

January 13, 1987:

•• Extension of the Orange Line to Vienna has proved too much of a good thing, as crowded conditions have led some local officials to encourage rail riders to consider bus service as an alternative.

•• Dulles-based Presidential Airways will become “Continental Express” under a new agreement with Continental Airlines.

•• O’Connell’s girls are now third across Northern Virginia in the Sun’s basketball rankings.

•• George Mason University fell to Navy and its 7-foot center David Robinson, 59-57.