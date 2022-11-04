Fairfax drug-takeback effort nets 943 pounds

The Fairfax County Police Department, in coordination with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and several county agencies, participated Oct. 29 in the 23rd annual National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day initiative.

Officers from the police department’s eight district stations helped collect nearly 943 pounds of unused and expired over-the-counter and prescription medications from community members at drop-off sites across the county.

Here are the totals for each collection site:

• Sully District Station: 35.4 pounds.

• Mount Vernon District Station: 61 pounds.

• McLean District Station: 62 pounds.

• Mason District Station: 123 pounds.

• Reston Hospital Center: 346 pounds.

• Franconia District Station: 67 pounds.

• West Springfield District Station: 181.4 pounds.

• Fair Oaks District Station: 67 pounds.

Sponsored

This initiative addresses vital safety and public-health issues, police said. Unused or expired over-the-counter or prescription medicine left unsecured can be prone to misuse and may contribute to overdoses and accidental poisonings, authorities said.

In case residents were not able to attend the Oct. 29 event, drug-take-back boxes are available year-round at all eight police district stations.

Accepted items include prescription medication (Schedule II-V controlled and non-controlled), prescription ointments, over-the-counter medications and pet medications. Prohibited items include needles (sharps), liquids of any kind, illegal drugs, non-prescription ointments and lotions, aerosol cans and inhalers.

Additional information can be found on the Fairfax County Health Department’s Website at www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/drug-disposal#.