Fairfax delegation to General Assembly preps public hearing

The Fairfax County delegation to the General Assembly will hold a public hearing to receive testimony related to the 2023 session on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 9 a.m. at the Fairfax County Government Center, 12000 Government Center Parkway in Fairfax, with parking available in front of the Government Center building.

The annual event is being held in preparation for the 2023 legislative session, which starts the following week and is slated to run for 46 days.

Only Fairfax County residents will be permitted to speak at the event; speaking slots will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Written testimony can be submitted via e-mail to LegislativeTeam@fairfaxcounty.gov.

The hearing will be televised live on Fairfax County Television Channel 16 (Channel 1016 in HD on Cox and Channel 16 on Verizon or Comcast), and can also be viewed online through the Channel 16 stream.