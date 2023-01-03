52.1 F
Tysons
Tuesday, January 3, 2023
type here...
FairfaxFairfax delegation to General Assembly preps public hearing
FairfaxFeaturedNewsPolitics
Updated:

Fairfax delegation to General Assembly preps public hearing

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
"Schoolhouse Rock" was a classic series of short educational cartoons on ABC in the 1970s.

Must Read

Sun Gazette Newspapers
Sun Gazette Newspapers

The Fairfax County delegation to the General Assembly will hold a public hearing to receive testimony related to the 2023 session on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 9 a.m. at the Fairfax County Government Center, 12000 Government Center Parkway in Fairfax, with parking available in front of the Government Center building.

The annual event is being held in preparation for the 2023 legislative session, which starts the following week and is slated to run for 46 days.
Only Fairfax County residents will be permitted to speak at the event; speaking slots will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Written testimony can be submitted via e-mail to LegislativeTeam@fairfaxcounty.gov.

The hearing will be televised live on Fairfax County Television Channel 16 (Channel 1016 in HD on Cox and Channel 16 on Verizon or Comcast), and can also be viewed online through the Channel 16 stream.

Previous article
Forum to look at future of waste-management
- Advertisement -

Latest News

ArlingtonSun Gazette Newspapers -

Forum to look at future of waste-management

A coalition of environmental and energy organizations will host a forum on “Zero Waste: Building a Better Community, Reimagining...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.