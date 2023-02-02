Fairfax County History, 2/3/23 edition

News that was making news in years gone by.

February 3, 1962:

•• As he waits for NASA to iron out some kinks in his planned orbital mission, John Glenn is back in Northern Virginia with his family. The Sun notes that Glenn earns $1,149 a month in pay (including hazardous-duty pay) as a lieutenant colonel in the Army.

•• U.S. Sen. Barry Goldwater was the keynote speaker at the National Young Republican Convention, held locally.

•• A flu outbreak has sidelined students at many local schools, with some Fairfax schools reporting absentee rates of up to 26 percent.

•• High school debaters are competing this week at McLean High School.

•• On the basketball court, McLean’s boys were toppled by Mount Vernon, 59-55.

February 2, 1970:

•• Gov. Holton wants legislators to approve a $9-per-resident rebate of the state sales tax on food.

•• State Attorney General Andrew Miller wants to make first-offense marijuana possession a misdemeanor. It currently is a felony.

•• George Mason College is adding to its existing faculty roster of 131.

•• At the movies: “The Lion in Winter,” “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” and the X-rated “Fanny Hill.”

February 2, 1979:

•• A House of Delegates subcommittee has rejected the Equal Rights Amendment on a 12-8 vote.

•• On the basketball court, McLean’s boys defeated Madison, 68-63, while Marshall held off Langley, 58-43. On the girls side, McLean whalloped Madison, 54-28.

•• On TV tonight: “Welcome Back, Kotter,” “CHiPs” and a Valentine’s Day special starring Liberace.

February 1, 1986:

•• The Board of Supervisors has agreed to spend $5 million to purchase 231 new school buses.

•• County supervisors have established a task force to address teen pregnancy.

•• The House of Delegates is considering “no pass, no play” legislation for state high school athletics.

•• With interest rates for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages hovering above 12 percent, some local residents are opting for 15-year terms.

•• After 54 years in Arlington, Barcroft Baptist Church is moving to Fairfax County.

February 4, 1992:

•• The Vienna Town Council is seeking to have the county government fund some of the costs of operating a recycling center in the town.

•• Gov. Wilder wants to cut spending for the Fairfax-based Center for Innovative Technology.