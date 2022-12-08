Fairfax County History, 12/8/22 edition

News that was making news in years gone by.

December 12, 1935:

•• The first edition of the Northern Virginia Sun rolled off the presses, promising non-partisan coverage of news across the region.

•• Fairfax officials want greater local authority to regulate where beer and wine can be sold.

•• The Fairfax Chamber of Commerce is honoring F.W. Richardson, who is wrapping up a 55-year career as county clerk.

•• A square dance at Vienna Town Hall will raise funds for fire services.

•• Gov. Perry is looking for ways to reduce an increasing number of traffic deaths on Virginia’s highways.

December 8, 1962:

•• Gov. Harrison says the state will appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court after Virginia’s legislative districting was ruled unconstitutional by a three-judge panel for discriminating against urban areas of the commonwealth.

•• The Fairfax Chamber of Commerce says another airport is needed in the county to accommodate private aircraft.

•• County officials have unveiled a 10-year capital-improvement plan totaling $113 million.

•• Rev. Billy Graham will speak at the Pentagon this week.

December 9, 1969:

•• Groundbreaking for the Metro system this week was coupled with President Nixon’s signature on a $1.15 billion measure to help fund it.

•• Gov.-elect Holton says he will outline his priorities during a speech on Jan. 19.

•• Commonwealth’s Attorney Robert Horan is threatening to prosecute stores that flout Virginia’s blue laws on Sunday closings.

•• At the movies: “Goodbye, Columbus,” “Midnight Cowboy,” Elvis in “The Trouble With Girls” and Paul Newman in “Hombre.”

•• High school basketball season opens this week.

December 9-10, 1977:

•• While ridership on Metro subway and bus service has fallen across most of the region, it has been stable in Northern Virginia.

•• Republican John Dalton spent $1.9 million in his successful bid for governor, compared to $1.2 million for Democrat Henry Howell.

•• Billy Carter has endorsed Republican John Warner for U.S. Senate.

•• Fairfax Superintendent S. John Davis wants the state to adopt minimum-competency standards for high-school students.

•• Vienna officials have passed a noise ordinance, aimed at all-night restaurants.

•• As many as 5,000 Fairfax students could be told to stay home from school until all their immunizations are up to date.

•• Sun publisher Herman Obermayer opines that “I get nut calls almost daily.”