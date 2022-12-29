Fairfax County History, 12/29/22 edition

News that was making news in years gone by.

January 2, 1936:

•• F.W. Richardson, known to all as “Uncle Tude,” is retiring after 55 years as Fairfax County Clerk. His father held the post for 50 years before that, marking a continuous 105-year period of family service dating back to 1830.

•• U.S. Rep. Howard Smith wants Congress to decide, once and for all, on the boundary between Virginia and the District of Columbia.

December 30, 1942:

•• The Sun’s editor tells readers to “forget right now any hopes you may have that the war will end in 1943,” and notes that the new year needs to be “the greatest year in our history.”

December 31, 1957:

•• The Toys for Tots effort brought in nearly 16,000 toys for Fairfax youths this season.

•• Northern Virginia road deaths for the year total 37, up 50 percent from a year before.

•• Some activists are still promoting the idea of incorporating Northern Virginia into one big city.

•• Pope Pius XII has hailed strides in commercial aviation, in a meeting with newsmen.

•• With 14 college bowl games on the schedule tomorrow, West Virginia University holds onto its top ranking.

December 30, 1961:

•• Fairfax County was the most smog-congested locality in the region in November, a report says.

•• Traffic across the new Woodrow Wilson Bridge so far has been well below the span’s 12,000-vehicles-per-day capacity.

•• Northern Virginia Methodists plan to significantly increase the number of Sunday school programs.

January 3, 1972:

•• Five new members join the Board of Supervisors this week. One of the body’s most pressing concerns: How to deal with sewage-system limitations that could delay projected growth in the northwestern part of the county.

•• Gov. Holton is preparing to submit what will be the first Republican budget of the century.

January 3, 1983:

•• Virginia is weathering the recession better than most, but 1982 ended with 205,000 state residents out of work.

•• Gov. Robb says he has not ruled out proposing a tax increase to deal with the budget shortfall.

•• Area food prices edged up slightly in December.