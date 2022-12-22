Fairfax County History, 12/22/22 edition

News that was making news in years gone by.

December 26, 1935:

•• Happy holidays, indeed: The new ABC liquor store in Clarendon was open until 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and drew a large crowd of shoppers.

•• The low temperature of 4 degrees on Christmas Eve was the coldest in the local area on that date since 1906.

•• President Roosevelt has sent out no Christmas cards this year.

•• Fairfax farmers have organized a new wheat-control committee.

December 23, 1942:

•• An urgent appeal is being made for inactive local nurses to take refresher courses and return to the profession, where they are needed for the war effort.

•• A car-sharing drive, to save rubber, will start in mid-January.

•• Local firefighters have been hampered in recent days by bone-chilling weather.

December 24, 1957:

•• Deaths on Virginia highways have reached 877, nearly 70 more than last year.

•• Fairfax judges were in the Christmas spirit, letting four jail inmates out early so they could spend the holiday with their families.

•• The State Corporation Commission has granted C&P Telephone’s request for higher base rates for residential customers in the local area.

•• The 260,000 local residents hitting the road for the holiday will find mostly mild weather conditions.

December 23, 1961:

•• With just three weeks until the end of his term, Gov. Almond has issued seven pardons, including clemency to several murderers and a child rapist.

•• Members of the Board of Supervisors will ask the General Assembly for authority to hire additional secretarial staff, to handle an increasing level of correspondence.

•• The widow of President Wilson is expected to be on hand next week as federal officials dedicate the new $16 million Woodrow Wilson Bridge.

•• It will be a “messy” weekend, which may or may not bring snow on Christmas.

December 24, 1991:

•• The chairman of the Fairfax County Republican Committee says Democrats on the county’s electoral board “stole it from us” in certifying Democrat James Scott the winner in a very close 53rd House of Delegates race against Republican David Sander.

•• The ongoing recession is straining the resources of local churches.

•• The current vacancy rate for commercial office property in Northern Virginia is about 20 percent.

•• McLean High School’s wrestling squad faces a rebuilding year, its coach says.