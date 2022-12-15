Fairfax County History, 12/15/22 edition

News that was making news in years gone by.

December 18, 1942:

•• Young men born between Sept. 1 and Dec. 31, 1924, will have to register for the draft by the end of the year.

•• Fuel-oil rationing is beginning to have an impact on local residents.

December 17, 1944:

•• Virginia may hold a state constitutional convention to give service members stationed outside the commonwealth the ability to vote in state elections.

December 16, 1967:

•• The Board of Supervisors has adopted measures aimed at reducing pollution.

•• George Mason College’s new library has been named in honor of state Sen. Charles Fenwick.

•• The Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel soon will be back in service, two weeks after it was accidentally rammed by a barge.

•• At the drive-in this week: “What’s New Pussycat,” “Tom Jones” and “The Dirty Dozen.”

December 17, 1969:

•• Just weeks before leaving office, Gov. Godwin says Virginia Democrats need to work hard to make sure conservatives don’t bolt to the Republican Party.

December 13, 1973:

•• Fairfax school officials plan on scaling back the basketball season by 19 percent and the wrestling season by 21 percent, all in an effort to deal with the energy crisis.

•• County supervisors have rapped Fairfax’s housing agency for alleged mismanagement.

•• Groups of Virginia activists are organizing an effort to support the impeachment of President Nixon.

•• On the wrestling mat, McLean fell to Lee, 30-27.

December 18, 1984:

•• State education officials are debating whether to eliminate graphic sexual and violence references from the works of Shakespeare that Virginia students study.

•• In girls basketball, Langley won but Marshall, Oakton, McLean and Madison all lost this week.

•• On TV tonight: “Cagney & Lacey,” “Rockford Files,” the Lawrence Welk Christmas show, and the Cowboys and Dolphins on “Monday Night Football.”v

