Fairfax County History, 12/1/22 edition

News that was making news in years gone by.

December 4, 1942:

•• The Arlington-Fairfax chapter of the Izaak Walton League is sponsoring a feather drive for the war effort.

•• A new state law requires nurseries for children to obtain licenses in order to operate.

December 3, 1944:

•• With more and more draftees being ruled unqualified for service as the war drags on, Virginia’s draft boards are planning to call 15 percent more men than usual this month in order to meet the quota.

December 2, 1961:

•• The state attorney general says Prince Edward County is within its rights to close its public schools rather than integrate them, because the Virginia constitution does not require public education.

•• More than half of the Washington-based staff of the Central Intelligence Agency has moved into the new headquarters in Langley.

•• The Fairfax Education Association is considering whether it should integrate by taking in black members.

•• Fairfax County lawyers ribbed elected officials and judges during the annual Bar Association “Libel Night.”

•• President Kennedy will join more than 102,000 spectators this weekend at the Army-Navy Game in Philadelphia.

December 4, 1968:

•• Some state legislators representing Fairfax County want the new Virginia constitution to include a ban on the death penalty.

•• U.S. Rep. Joel Broyhill, R-10th, spent $115,000 on his re-election bid.

December 5, 1975:

•• The Metro system is “on the verge of default” due to cash-flow problems, and the general manager has announced he plans to step down in January.

•• Fairfax School Board members have heard withering criticism of the proposal to establish a sex-ed curriculum.

•• The School Board appears to be evenly split on the need for a school-bond referendum in the fall.

•• On TV tonight: “Chico and the Man,” “The Rockford Files,” “Sanford and Son” and “Wall $treet Week.”

December 3, 1986:

•• Plans by Hazel-Peterson for a big new development in Vienna, including 18-story towers, is being met with mixed reaction from town officials.