Fairfax County History, 11/3/22 edition

News that was making news in years gone by.

November 7, 1941:

•• The Sun’s editor notes that Northern Virginia just went through “possibly the quietest general election” in its history.

•• Fairfax County’s Community Chest effort has exceeded its $17,000 goal.

•• Annual Virginia highway fatalities are expected to top 1,000 for the first time this year.

•• A&P has coffee on sale for 19 cents per pound.

November 6, 1958:

•• The Board of Supervisors plans to set aside 10 acres of land on the Fairfax Hospital campus for a mental-health facility.

November 7, 1962:

•• A Sun editorial expresses “grave misgivings” about the decision of the Board of Supervisors to fire School Board members who refused to allow the supervisors to take control of school construction.

•• U.S. Rep. Joel Broyhill, R-10th, trounced Democrat Augustus Johnson.

•• A total of five black candidates have been elected to Congress, the highest total since 1874.

•• Marshall’s football team romped over Loudoun Valley for its eighth victory of the year.

November 5, 1969:

•• Linwood Holton has been elected Virginia’s first Republican governor since Reconstruction.

•• Republicans swept to victory in many of Fairfax County’s House of Delegates races.

•• The Washington Ski Show is slated to open tomorrow at the D.C. Armory.

November 8, 1978:

•• Republican John Warner is holding onto a narrow lead over Democrat Andrew Miller in the race for U.S. Senate.

•• Incumbent U.S. Rep. Joseph Fisher, D-10th, defeated Republican Frank Wolf.

•• Incumbent U.S. Rep. Herb Harris, D-8th, defeated Republican Jack Herrity.

November 5, 1986:

•• U.S. Rep. Frank Wolf, R-10th, defeated Democrat John Milliken.

•• Fairfax voters have approved a school-bond referendum.