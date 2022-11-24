Fairfax County History, 11/24/22 edition

News that was making news in years gone by.

November 21, 1958:

•• A total of 29 Fairfax motorists have been stopped for failing to display the new state inspection decals.

•• Fairfax officials are trying to work out a merger between the government’s parks program and its recreation program.

•• Gov. Almond has ordered that the Virginia flag be given equal status to the U.S. flag in displays, which would break federal law. Almond said he “reveres” the U.S. flag and means no disrespect.

•• Pope John XXIII has praised the “vitality” of the Catholic Church in the United States.

•• Burial in Hollywood is set for today for 44-year-old actor Tyrone Power.

November 21, 1963:

Sponsored

•• The deputy clerk-treasurer of the Town of Vienna pleaded guilty to misappropriation of nearly $10,000 in town funds.

November 20-21, 1968:

•• Fairfax residents are flooding county government offices with complaints over higher vehicle taxes, now that tax bills have arrived.

•• County supervisors are incensed that some insurance companies plan to raise homeowners’ premiums because Northern Virginia is now considered a “riot-prone area.”

•• The higher cost of settling claims has led insurance companies to ask for state approval to raise car-insurance rates.

•• Gov. Godwin says Virginia has staked its future on the “Siamese twins of jobs and education.”

•• The Board of Supervisors has announced a plan to light baseball fields at all county high schools.

November 20, 1978:

•• Fairfax County and the city of Fairfax have signed a new agreement on providing services to one another, ending a long-running feud.

•• The state Supreme Court is set to rule on the constitutionality of Virginia’s revised death-penalty statute.

•• Lt. Gov. Robb says Virginia’s public colleges and universities should spend less time constructing new buildings, and more time focusing on the quality of education provided to students.

November 21, 1988:

•• School Board members have given mixed reviews to a proposal to extend the school day and add a seventh period in intermediate and high schools.

•• School Board members have voted to cap the number of speakers at “public comment” sessions to 10.

•• The 5,300 parking spaces at National Airport and 11,800 spaces at Dulles Airport are expected to fill up quickly during the Thanksgiving holiday.