Fairfax County History, 10/27/22 edition

November 1, 1940:

•• Blasting President Roosevelt for seeking a third term, the Sun has endorsed Republican Wendell Willkie.

•• Election season is expected to bring out 5,000 voters in Fairfax County and 10,000 in Arlington.

•• The Fairfax Community Chest is 32 percent toward its fund-raising goal.

•• Fairfax Commissioner of Revenue James Kinchloe has been elected president of the statewide organization of revenue commissioners.

•• More than $1 billion in defense-related facilities in Virginia have been funded by the federal government in the past six months.

October 28-29, 1960:

•• Bad weather prevented Republican vice presidential nominee Henry Cabot Lodge from attending a GOP rally at Seven Corners. Meanwhile, Gov. Almond plans to stump for Democrat John Kennedy.

•• Planners are eyeing local landfills for additional parkland.

October 29, 1968:

•• Virginia’s economy is expected to be soft during the first half of 1969, then pick up in the second half of the year.

•• Proponents of the liquor-by-the-drink referendums across Northern Virginia claim opponents are using scare tactics.

•• Republican vice presidential nominee Spiro Agnew is headed back to Virginia to campaign this week.

•• At the movies: “The Odd Couple,” “The Thomas Crown Affair,” “The Parent Trap” and Elvis in “Frankie & Johnny.”

October 28-30, 1972:

•• The Sun has endorsed Republican William Wrench for Board of Supervisors chairman over Democrat Jean Packard.

•• The Sun has moved its offices to North Ivy Street in Arlington, and has installed a press to print in offset.

•• In football action, Marshall dropped Washington-Lee, 17-0, while Mclean fell to Yorktown, 15-2, and Oakton ran past Madison, 41-8.

October 27-28, 1980:

•• Ronald Reagan has a 9-point lead over Jimmy Carter in a new Virginia poll, and undecideds appear to be breaking for the Republican.

•• The Sun has endorsed U.S. Rep. Joseph Fisher (D-10th) for re-election.

•• Virginia school officials are planning to provide additional funds in support of gifted students.

•• Countywide leaf collection has started.

•• The Fairfax Symphony will open its 24th season Nov. 1 at Fairfax High School.