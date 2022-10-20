Fairfax County History, 10/22/22 edition

News that was making news in years gone by.

October 22, 1936:

•• Dairies across Northern Virginia, which have been selling milk for 10 or 11 cents a pint, have been ordered by the state government to increase that price to 13 cents.

•• Prices for Virginia’s tobacco harvest are higher this year than last fall.

October 22, 1956:

•• Adlai Stevenson’s presidential-campaign strategists say they are closing in on the number of electoral votes needed for victory.

•• Annual federal tax revenues have topped $100 billion for the first time.

October 22, 1964:

•• The Sun has strongly endorsed Lyndon Johnson for president.

•• Gov. Harrison has bowed to a court order and will call a special session of the legislature to deal with redistricting.

•• At least one member of the Board of Supervisors is “indignant” that the county police department purchased Ford Mustangs to use in vice operations.

•• The county sheriff says the Board of Supervisors’ decision not to promote one of his deputies smacks of politics.

•• Besides the Olympics, TV tonight includes “My Three Sons,” “Bewitched,” “Peyton Place” and “Donna Reed.”

October 20-21, 1972:

•• Virginia has 400,000 more voters this year than during the 1968 presidential election.

•• Not all new voters are youngsters; Fairfax resident Mrs. Laura Browne recently cast her first vote at the age of 96. She voted absentee at a local nursing home.

•• The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority will begin operating the region’s four private bus lines by the end of the year.

•• The county’s school enrollment of 135,780 is down 168 students from last year.

•• The General Assembly is considering whether to create a state panel to rate motion pictures.

October 22, 1984:

•• McLean/Tysons Corner ranks first in the number of information-technology firms in the commonwealth, according to a new survey. Vienna ranks third.

•• Democratic challenger Edythe Harrison says U.S. Sen. John Warner is an “ideological twin” of Jesse Helms.

•• Two of Virginia’s top political scientists say the second Reagan-Mondale debate was a draw.

•• In football action, Madison stomped Washington-Lee, 27-7; Marshall was dropped by Fairfax, 21-8; Oakton fell to Woodson, 32-5; and Langley was downed by Herndon, 28-7.

October 23, 1992:

•• A debate between 8th District contenders Jim Moran and Kyle McSlarrow got a little testy this week.