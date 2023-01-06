Fairfax County History, 1/5/23 edition

News that was making news in years gone by.

January 8, 1937:

•• Fairfax police officers will be getting a pay raise of $120 this year.

•• Alcohol sales in Virginia’s state ABC stores were up this Christmas season over last year.

•• Lt. Gov. Price is expected to face no major hurdles in his quest for the Democratic nomination for governor.

•• About 6,500 homes are expected to be built in Virginia this year.

•• At the movies: “The Great Ziegfeld” is playing at the State Theatre.

January 9, 1952:

•• Fairfax officials are seeking $150,000 in state funds to purchase right-of-way for the George Washington Memorial Parkway.

January 9, 1967:

•• Ethel Kennedy is standing trial in Fairfax County on allegations she stole a horse from a neighbor’s property in McLean. Kennedy claims the horse was emaciated and was in need of immediate attention.

January 10, 1973:

•• Tomorrow’s opening of the General Assembly will mark the first time a session has been held on an odd-numbered year.

•• McLean’s boys basketball team fell to Herndon, 77-62.

•• The Sun is looking for boys, ages 13-16, to deliver the paper.

January 8, 1982:

•• The Vienna Town Council has waived its policy requiring employees to retire at age 70 on behalf of parts clerk Clark Munn, who wants to keep working.

•• John Milliken and Warren Stambaugh each say they will not challenge U.S. Rep. Frank Wolf, R-10th, this year, leaving Ira Lechner as the lone Democratic candidate.

•• Northern Virginia Community College officials want the state to fund 12.5-percent pay increases for teachers.

•• C&P begins delivering its new phone books this week.

January 8, 1993:

•• There were 53 hate crimes committed in Virginia last year, according to FBI statistics.

•• The Clintons are debating where to send daughter Chelsea to school. In a Sun “man on the street” interview, three respondents said it should be a private school, one said it should be a public school and two said it was none of their business.

•• Rev. Billy Graham has been tapped to deliver the invocation at the Clinton inaugural.

•• At the movies: “Aladdin,” “Chaplin” and “The Bodyguard.”