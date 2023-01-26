Fairfax County History, 1/26/23 edition

News that was making news in years gone by.

January 31, 1941:

•• Health officials say local cases of flu are tapering off.

•• U.S. Rep. Colgate Darden will resign on March 1 to begin his campaign for governor.

•• Sanitary Grocery Stores will change their name to that of the firm’s parent company, Safeway.

January 27, 1959:

•• Gov. Almond is “racing the clock” to try to maintain segregation in Virginia’s public schools, as Alexandria, Arlington, Norfolk and Charlottesville are now under court order to integrate.

•• The city of Tokyo is getting its first parking meters.

January 31, 1967:

•• The county school system is set to open kindergarten classes in schools later this year. About 7,000 students are set to participate.

•• County supervisors have ratified their previous decision to carve Fairfax into eight magisterial districts.

•• A Sun editorial says the state government needs to turn to bonding in order to fund needed highway improvements.

•• On the basketball court, Madison is 6-5, Marshall is 3-8, McLean is 2-9 and Langley is 0-10.

•• On TV tonight: “Peyton Place,” “The Fugitive,” “Petticoat Junction” and “Red Skelton.”

January 29, 1972:

•• Fairfax government officials plan to study the prevalence of kickbacks in the local real estate industry.

•• The General Assembly is considering permitting no-fault auto insurance in Virginia.

•• State Attorney General Andrew Miller says Virginia has fallen behind the curve in the fight against crime.

•• In basketball action, Madison nipped Marshall, 53-49, while McLean fell to Herndon, 75-59.

January 26, 1982:

•• U.S. Rep. Paul Trible is the likely Republican nominee to succeed U.S. Sen. Harry Byrd Jr., I-Va., while Democrats do not have a clear front-runner.

•• A Sun editorial has blasted as “spineless” a proposal in Richmond to replace Columbus Day, Lee-Jackson-King Day and other potentially controversial holidays with a generic “Notables Day.”

January 27, 1983:

•• The state Senate has narrowly passed legislation permitting early parole to some nonviolent offenders, in an effort to deal with prison overcrowding.

•• Some parents are blasting Fairfax County’s growing gifted-and-talented effort in schools, labeling it as elitist.

•• Wyatt Durrette plans to move from Vienna to Richmond in preparation for a run for governor.