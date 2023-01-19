Fairfax County History, 1/19/23 edition

News that was making news in years gone by.

January 19, 1945:

•• Sun circulation manager Frank Clarke recently completed his 27th mission as a radio operator in a Flying Fortress, bombing targets in Germany.

•• The Sun’s editor says he prefers that future crossings of the Potomac be bridges, not tunnels. “Tunnels are such gloomy places,” he said, asking, “What would Paris be without bridges over the Seine?”

January 24, 1962:

•• Oops: A cable that was cut accidentally left 12,000 county residents without phone service yesterday.

•• Lynchburg’s daily paper has refused to integrate the National Spelling Bee preliminary round that it sponsors.

•• American Airlines and Eastern Air Lines have announced plans for a merger. If approved, it would create the free world’s largest air carrier.

•• The McLean boys basketball team has started its season at 5-3, but Madison’s team is winless in seven outings.

January 22-23, 1969:

•• School Board members have agreed in principle to a $95 million budget for next year.

•• Board of Supervisors Chairman Frederick Babson says he is supporting William Battle in the three-way Democratic gubernatorial fight.

•• C&P Telephone denies that it is earning more than allowed by state regulators.

•• Some gas station owners and attendants in the local area are arming themselves with guns, due to an increase in the number of robberies.

•• Northern Virginia Community College has started a drama department.

January 21, 1975:

•• Last night’s mixture of snow and ice caused the Vienna Town Council meeting to be postponed.

•• The General Assembly is expected this week to re-establish the death penalty in Virginia.

•• Two top aides to defeated U.S. Rep. Joel Broyhill, R-10th, have accepted posts with George H. Rucker Realty.

January 21, 1983:

•• Local school districts are set to lose big chunks of state aid under a proposal by the Robb administration.

•• The McLean Community Center Governing Board will hold a meeting on Jan. 31 to consider expansion plans.

•• On TV tonight: “Benson”; “Remington Steele”; “Dukes of Hazzard”; and “Knight Rider.”

January 23, 1991:

•• Eastern Air Lines, which ceased operations this week, has sold its assets at National Airport to Northwest Airlines for $23.2 million.

•• The price of a first-class postage stamp is set to go up four cents, to 29 cents.