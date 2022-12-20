Fairfax candidates, staffs will have chance to take finance training

With a large number of election campaigns to be run across Fairfax County and elsewhere in Northern Virginia in 2023, there may be a large number of first-time candidates in the mix.

For those newbies, as well as more established contenders, the county-government election offices from across Northern Virginia will be hosting a campaign-finance training session on Saturday, Jan. 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the County Board room of the Ellen M. Bozman Government Center, 2100 Clarendon Blvd. in Arlington.

The workshop will be presented by Tammy Alexander, the campaign-finance compliance and training supervisor with the Virginia Department of Elections.

For information, see the Website at https://vote.arlingtonva.gov/Events-directory/Campaign-Finance-Training-Session.

Fairfax County voters will have plenty on their plate next year, as all seats on the Board of Supervisors and School Board will be on the ballot, as will constitutional offices and both House of Delegates and state Senate seats.