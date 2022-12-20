33.1 F
Tysons
Tuesday, December 20, 2022
type here...
FairfaxFairfax candidates, staffs will have chance to take finance training
FairfaxNewsPolitics
Updated:

Fairfax candidates, staffs will have chance to take finance training

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
person using black computer keyboard
Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash

Must Read

Sun Gazette Newspapers
Sun Gazette Newspapers

With a large number of election campaigns to be run across Fairfax County and elsewhere in Northern Virginia in 2023, there may be a large number of first-time candidates in the mix.

For those newbies, as well as more established contenders, the county-government election offices from across Northern Virginia will be hosting a campaign-finance training session on Saturday, Jan. 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the County Board room of the Ellen M. Bozman Government Center, 2100 Clarendon Blvd. in Arlington.

The workshop will be presented by Tammy Alexander, the campaign-finance compliance and training supervisor with the Virginia Department of Elections.

For information, see the Website at https://vote.arlingtonva.gov/Events-directory/Campaign-Finance-Training-Session.

Sponsored

Fairfax County voters will have plenty on their plate next year, as all seats on the Board of Supervisors and School Board will be on the ballot, as will constitutional offices and both House of Delegates and state Senate seats.

Previous article
Connolly co-sponsors bill to keep Trump out of office permanently
Next article
Great Falls pre-school ushers in the Christmas spirit
- Advertisement -

Latest News

ArlingtonSun Gazette Newspapers -

Q&A: Author with local roots has book of poetry published

Isaac Amend of Arlington, a graduate of Washington-Liberty (then Washington-Lee) High School and Yale University, recently had published a...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.