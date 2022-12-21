Expert: Arlington, Fairfax see little threat of housing-price freefall

The inner suburbs of Northern Virginia do not appear to be at much risk, according to a new analysis, but some corridors of the Mid-Atlantic region may see housing values decline over the coming year as a result of perhaps having seen too much upward pressure on home prices over the past couple of years.

“In 2023, there will be a lot of variation across local markets in the Mid-Atlantic,” notes a new analysis from Bright MLS (the multiple-listing service for the Mid-Atlantic region).

“In some places, there is a greater risk of more significant price declines in the coming years (e.g., 10%-plus price drops),” notes the analysis, based on the work of Lisa Sturtevant, Bright MLS’s chief economist.

What factors could prompt a price correction? Several:

• Places where home prices rose much faster than average. A steeper run-up in home prices during the pandemic puts a local market at greater risk of a steeper price drop in 2023.

• Coastal or second-home markets. In 2020 and 2021, there was significant demand for second and vacation homes, which drove strong buyer activity in those areas. As that demand eases, prices could fall in these markets.

• Exurbs and “Zoom towns.” Communities father out from the urban core experienced strong demand during the pandemic. As people return to the office, these local markets will see less buyer activity and are at greater risk of falling home prices.

• Places where household incomes are lower. In lower-income communities, there will be more downward pressure on home prices as prices in the market need to adjust to reflect local economic conditions.

• Inventory increasing. When inventory increases rapidly, there is a greater chance of prices falling.

• Days on market increasing. Homes remaining on the market longer reflects the fact that buyers can take their time, asking for concessions and negotiating on price.

• List prices falling. Sellers have begun adjusting their asking prices to reflect current market conditions. Drops in list prices in local markets indicate that prices are more likely to fall in the year ahead.

Based on those criteria, both Arlington and Fairfax counties are likely to be largely immune from any major significant fallout from changing market conditions, while Loudoun and Prince William counties are at slightly higher but still relatively low risk. And for the Washington metropolitan region as a whole, median sales prices are still expected to rise next year by about 1.1 percent. It’s not much, but it’s nearly four times the expected 0.3-percent appreciatiom rate expected nationwide.

What Mid-Atlantic localities might be the crosshairs of declining prices? Bright MLS picks out these as the top five: